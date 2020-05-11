EVOTEK Announces Launch of Two Philanthropic Foundations: Project Gratitude and Women in Technology

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOTEK (www.evotek.com), the nation's premier enabler of secure digital business, is excited to announce the launch of two new charitable foundations: "Project Gratitude," and the "Women in Technology Scholarship Fund." These two programs are additions to the existing charity investments from EVOTEK, and part of the initiative to strengthen the local community and support social and educational well-being.

EVOTEK announces the launch of two new charitable foundations: “Project Gratitude,” and the “Women in Technology Scholarship Fund.”

The first program, Project Gratitude, is an extension of EVOTEK's annual events where employees, customers, family, and friends gather to support a variety of organizations such as, Rise Against Hunger, Junior Achievements of San Diego, and EVOTEK's own Gratitude Project, a program benefiting the homeless in San Diego. The foundation's creation was inspired by EVOTEK's employees' shared commitment of giving back to the community.

The second foundation, Women in Technology, is reflective of EVOTEK's commitment to diversity and gender equality in the workplace. This is evident in the strength of the female leadership on the team. The scholarship fund aims to empower and educate more women with the tools they need to enter the tech industry. Students of all nationalities are invited to apply, and scholarships will be awarded based on a range of criteria, focusing primarily on the applicants' latest academic achievements and career path within the technology field.

"I feel very fortunate to be able to set up these foundations to make a greater impact in the world around us," said Cesar Enciso, Founder and CEO at EVOTEK. "Growing up in SoCal in the 70's and early 80's I very much looked up to Muhammad Ali, not only for what he did inside the ring, but more for what he did outside of the ring – he was actively making the communities around him a better place for everyone. He once said, 'Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth,' which has always stuck to my soul."

About EVOTEK

EVOTEK was founded to pursue a disruptive new vision: to provide technology leadership on innovative ways to thrive in a digital world. With technology offerings from data center to cloud, EVOTEK is uniquely equipped to enable customers with the industry shift from traditional IT computing to secure multi-cloud. With services practices in cybersecurity, mobility, platform engineering and artificial intelligence, EVOTEK is moving up the value chain, closer to the part of digital business that matters most. EVOTEK was named to Inc Magazine's Best Places to work in 2018 and 2020. In 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, EVOTEK was named to The San Diego Business Journal's Best Places to work and recognized in CRN's Solution Provider 500 list, CRN's Next-Generation 250 list, CRN's Triple Crown and highlighted as CRN's Top 150 Growth Companies, holding the #1 spot in 2017, as the fastest growing system integrator in the country.

To learn more about how EVOTEK can enable your digital business, visit www.EVOTEK.com.

Media Contact:

Tawny Malouf

[email protected]

858 362 5083

SOURCE EVOTEK

Related Links

http://www.evotek.com

