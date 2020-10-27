EVOTEK Doubles Down in the Southwest, Opens the Northeast, Brian Raposo Joins the Team

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOTEK (www.evotek.com), the nation's premier enabler of secure digital business, announced today that Brian Raposo has joined EVOTEK as part of their acquisition of Mystic River Consulting. In addition to continuing in his thought leadership for Mystic River, Brian will be supporting EVOTEK's continued expansion in the Southwest and lead the opening of the Northeast.

Brian Raposo

"I am super-excited Brian has joined our family," said Cesar Enciso, Founder and CEO of EVOTEK. "His track record on building high-performance teams makes him the perfect complement to our Rocketship of a business. It's going to be fun to see what we build on the same side of the ball once again."

On October 26th, EVOTEK announced the acquisition of Mystic River Consulting, a pioneer in Intelligent Automation where Raposo was the Founder and Managing Partner. Enabling the full realization of digital transformation reaching beyond technology to business process, workforce management and adaptive intelligence.

There are very few people in our industry who can be described as a "five-tool player." During Raposo's 20-year career, he has earned that distinction with a track record of success as an account manager, an engineer, services product owner, a sales leader and business founder. Prior to Mystic River, Raposo led the West and Northeast sales at Technologent and had various long-tenured roles at Dell EMC, and Hologic.

Founded in 2014, EVOTEK is purpose built to assist enterprise customers with the changing IT landscape. EVOTEK is unique in its ability to support the hybrid space between traditional IT and a secure multi-cloud. EVOTEK's focus on automation has been key to assisting customers to drive down operational costs while adding capabilities. The company has experienced hypergrowth during its 6-years of existence, in both terms of employees and revenues.

"EVOTEK's track record of leading with disruptive technology and consulting will make for a seamless integration of our complimentary services." said Raposo. "I am humbled to join this leadership team as they are a reflection of the talent throughout the organization in engineering, sales, and operations. My hope is that this acquisition can help contribute quickly to this amazing culture and the explosive growth EVOTEK has enjoyed since it was founded 6 years ago"

About EVOTEK

EVOTEK is North America's premier enabler of digital business with a focus on innovation. With technology offerings in both data center and cloud, EVOTEK is uniquely equipped to enable customers with the industry shift from traditional IT computing to secure multi-cloud. With services practices in cybersecurity, mobility, platform engineering and AIOps, EVOTEK is moving up the value chain, closer to the part of digital business that matters most. EVOTEK was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Places to work in 2018 and 2020. For five years straight, from 2016-2020, EVOTEK was named to The San Diego Business Journal's Best Places to work and recognized in CRN's Solution Provider 500 list, CRN's Next-Generation 250 list, CRN's Triple Crown and highlighted as CRN's Top 150 Growth Companies, holding the #1 spot in 2017 as the fastest growing system integrator in the country. In 2020, EVOTEK was named to the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest growing companies in America.

