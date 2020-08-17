EVOTEK Labs Launches Emerging Tech Focused Offering

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOTEK (www.evotek.com), the nation's premier enabler of digital business, has established a new offering that helps IT leaders identify the new technologies they need to create their future—EVOTEK Labs.

IT leaders across the world are frustrated by being forced to solve tomorrow's challenges with yesterday's solutions. They are caught in an endless cycle of tactical urgencies with little time to think strategically. Many struggle to sort through the barrage of new technologies to find what works for their unique environment. EVOTEK Labs was created to alleviate this frustration and help leaders focus in on the new technologies they need.

"Given the recent seismic shifts in the IT landscape, it is nearly impossible for leaders to carve time out of running the business to create an informed strategic technical roadmap. EVOTEK Labs can help leaders bypass the hype and cut straight to the technologies and techniques to create their future," said Mark Campbell, EVOTEK's Chief Innovation Officer.

Focused on early stage companies and tomorrow's innovations, EVOTEK Labs provides customers a glimpse into what's happening in Silicon Valley and around the world. It spots new solutions to problems mainstream offerings can't solve. It helps IT leaders map out a strategy that combines what they have today with what they'll need for tomorrow through Emerging Tech Forecasts, Strategic Technology Advisory Services, and access to the world's most innovative startups.

"Our customers will benefit from the investment made by our research team and engagement in the VC community," said Jeff Klenner, President of EVOTEK. "The work we are doing in EVOTEK Labs, will provide us the insight to make progressive recommendations, for the more progressive customer."

A Unique Perspective on Emerging Technologies

Many organizations are focused only on emerging tech but lack frontline experience on how future technologies can solve actual problems of today. With EVOTEK's deep advisory and consulting practices in networking, storage, compute, cloud, digital platforms and cybersecurity, it offers a unique perspective on properly identifying, evaluating and deploying emerging technologies. EVOTEK also offers its customers the advantage of "in-the-chair experience," meaning they give advice based from actual practioners versus career consultants. "We're in a great position to deliver value to leaders looking to create their future," adds Klenner.

About EVOTEK

EVOTEK is North America's premier enabler of digital business with a focus on innovation. With technology offerings in both data center and cloud, EVOTEK is uniquely equipped to enable customers with the industry shift from traditional IT computing to multi-cloud. With services practices in cybersecurity, data center, networking and digital platforms, EVOTEK is moving up the value chain, closer to the part of digital business that matters most. In 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, EVOTEK was named to The San Diego Business Journal's Best Places to work, ranked 1271 on Inc 5000 list, the most prestigious list of the nation's fastest-growth private companies in 2019, and recognized numerous times in CRN's Solution Provider 500 list, CRN's Next-Generation 250 list and highlighted in CRN's Top 150 Growth Companies, holding the #1 spot in 2017, as the fastest growing system integrator in the country.

To learn more about how EVOTEK can enable your digital business, visit http://www.EVOTEK.com/.

