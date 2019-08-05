SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOTEK (www.evotek.com), the nation's premier enabler of secure digital business, has been named to the CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®. 2019 Fast Growth 150 list, for the third year in a row. This recognition is given to the fastest-growing technology integrators in North America. EVOTEK placed #1 in 2017, #14 in 2018 and #13 in 2019.

EVOTEK Named to the 2019 CRN Fast Growth List 150 for 3rd Year in a Row

As the company scales into a multi-hundred million dollar business, it becomes increasingly difficult to sustain high double-digit growth. Along with sustained growth, EVOTEK continues to be recognized for culture, such as, San Diego Business Journal's Best Places to Work in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 as well as, Inc. Magazine's Best Places to Work in 2018. "I joined EVOTEK to be part of a team that was equally disruptive to the industry and delightful for our customers," said Jason Myers, EVOTEK Vice President of Sales.

Core to the growth of the company has been a focus on advisory services on next-generation technologies, efficient platforms and cybersecurity. "Our customers do not have the luxury to wait three years to build out their security program," said Matt Stamper, CISO | Executive Advisor at EVOTEK. "Cybersecurity needs to "shift left," incorporating security-by-design principles that mitigate risks before they become front-page news."

EVOTEK, nearing its 5th birthday, has been on a hyper-growth trajectory since inception. The company was founded to pursue a disruptive new vision: to provide technology leadership on innovated ways to safely thrive in a digital world. With practice areas in Platform Engineering, Mobility, Cybersecurity, Data Center and Artificial Intelligence, EVOTEK is connecting the data center to the next generation, secure multi-cloud. " Infrastructure is Ubiquitous," said Dustin Milberg, Executive Director for Platform Engineering at EVOTEK. "Public cloud makes the consumption of infrastructure easy, and potentially much more costly. EVOTEK is helping organizations create platform strategies through the adoption of everything-as-code, enabling them to consistently optimize performance, scalability, time-to-market, and cost; regardless of where the infrastructure resides."

"There's a great deal of growth and opportunity in the channel, and these companies are proof-positive that hard work and a commitment to service can pay off — even in a constantly evolving and highly competitive market like we have today," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company®. "These companies exemplify the best of the best; channel providers whose market strategies should serve as an inspiration to us all. We're thrilled to honor these hard-working and well-deserving companies and wish them continued success."

"Being recognized three years in a row for revenue growth is a tremendous achievement," said Jeff Klenner, President of EVOTEK. "Our sustained performance is a clear reflection of the quality of our people. A huge shout out to all of our employees who work together every day to make EVOTEK special."

