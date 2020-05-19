Evox Therapeutics Appoints Dr Sonya Montgomery as Chief Medical Officer

OXFORD, England, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evox Therapeutics Ltd ('Evox' or the 'Company'), a leading exosome therapeutics company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sonya Montgomery in the newly formed position of Chief Medical Officer. Sonya will provide translational, clinical and regulatory oversight as the Company continues to grow its pipeline of pioneering exosome-based therapeutics.

Sonya is highly experienced in clinical development with almost 25 years in the life sciences sector and a deep understanding of rare diseases. She joins Evox from Gyroscope Therapeutics where she held the position of Vice President, Head of Clinical Development. During her tenure, she played a key role in the company's £50 million Series B financing round and oversaw the company's transition from biotech start-up to clinical stage company. Prior to this, she was VP Clinical Development at ProQR where she led the company's cystic fibrosis business and was also responsible for the company's translational and clinical development efforts across a variety of rare diseases. In 2012, she worked at Relypsa as Executive Director Clinical Development and led a pivotal programme in the EU and US for patiromer (Veltassa) treating hyperkalaemia in chronic kidney disease and heart failure. Prior to this, she was a clinical lead at Pfizer, directing programmes in nephrology, diabetes, metabolism, and cardiovascular disease. Sonya has held other clinical development roles at Transition Therapeutics and Vasogen. She joined the industry in 1997, and early in her career combined biopharmaceutical research with a clinical practice.

Dr Antonin de Fougerolles, Chief Executive Officer of Evox, commented:

"We are very excited to have an executive of Sonya's experience join our team as we advance our pioneering exosome-based therapeutics towards the clinic. A Chief Medical Officer with such extensive knowledge of translational science alongside clinical and regulatory experience in rare diseases will be invaluable as we look to deliver on the clinical potential in our pipeline. Sonya is an excellent addition to our leadership team and will play a central role in shaping Evox's clinical development strategy."

Commenting on her appointment, Dr Sonya Montgomery said:

"I am delighted to be appointed Chief Medical Officer of Evox Therapeutics. Evox is a world leader in exosome-based therapeutic development, with an exciting pipeline that is ripe for further development. Innovative technologies are essential to transforming the treatment of rare diseases, and I look forward to working closely with the management team to ensure that this pipeline reaches its potential."

About Evox Therapeutics

Evox Therapeutics is a privately held, Oxford-based biotechnology company focused on harnessing and engineering the natural delivery capabilities of extracellular vesicles, known as exosomes, to develop an entirely new class of therapeutics. Backed by leading life sciences venture capital groups and supported by a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio, Evox's mission is to positively impact human health by creating novel exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of various severe diseases with limited options for patients and their families. Evox has created substantial proprietary technology to modify exosomes using various molecular engineering, drug loading, and targeting strategies to facilitate targeted drug delivery to organs of interest, including the brain and the central nervous system. Exosome-based drugs have the potential to address some of the limitations of protein, antibody and nucleic acid-based therapies by enabling delivery to cells and tissues that are currently out of reach using other drug delivery technologies, and Evox is leading the development within this emerging therapeutic space.

