Evox Therapeutics Appoints Edwin Moses as Non-Executive Chairman

Evox Therapeutics Ltd ('Evox' or the 'Company'), a leading exosome therapeutics company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Edwin Moses as Non-Executive Chairman. Edwin will bring a wealth of experience to Evox, as the Company continues to grow its pipeline of pioneering exosome-based therapeutics.

Edwin is a highly respected executive with over 30 years' experience in the life sciences sector. He joins Evox following 12 years as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ablynx, which was acquired by Sanofi for $4.8bn earlier this year, delivering significant shareholder value and overseeing approval of its first product, indicated for a rare blood disease. During his tenure, he led two successful IPOs on EuroNext and NASDAQ respectively, as well as presiding over workforce growth from fifty people to almost five-hundred. Prior to this, he was CEO and Executive Chairman of Oxford Asymmetry International (OAI) where he oversaw a series of venture rounds and an IPO on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the company at £120m. In 2000, Edwin led the £316m merger of OAI with Evotec Biosystems. Between Ablynx and OAI, Edwin has successfully raised over €500m in equity and debt financing. Furthermore, Edwin has more than 25 years of Board level experience with more than 10 other European life sciences companies, where he advised on broad and multiple growth strategies including venture capital fundraisings, IPOs and acquisitions.

Dr Antonin de Fougerolles, Chief Executive Officer of Evox, commented:

"We are delighted to have an executive of Edwin's calibre joining Evox's Board at this exciting point in our evolution. We have recently completed a £35.5m Series B financing and we are pleased to see our ground-breaking exosome-based drug platform's potential is gaining increasing recognition from scientific, industry and investor audiences. Edwin's successful track record of growing innovation-led companies and creating significant shareholder value is highly relevant for Evox. The Board look forward to working with Edwin as we enter our next chapter of growth."

Commenting on his appointment, Dr Edwin Moses said:

"I had the opportunity to work successfully with Tony for 4 years at Ablynx and I am delighted to be appointed Chairman of Evox Therapeutics. Evox is a world leader in exosome-based therapeutic development as evidenced by their deep scientific expertise, broad intellectual property portfolio, and collaborations with pharmaceutical partners and world-class charitable organizations. I look forward to working closely with the management team to implement the Company's strategic vision and to help advance these important exosome-based therapeutics into the clinic."

The Evox Board composition is now as follows:

Edwin Moses, Non-Executive Chairman

Antonin de Fougerolles, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Andrew McLean, Non-Executive Director

Amrit Nagpal, Non-Executive Director

Sarah Gordon Wild, Non-Executive Director

Adam Stoten, Non-Executive Director

Professor Matthew Wood, Founder Director

Per Lundin, Chief Operating Officer and Founder Director

About Evox Therapeutics

Evox Therapeutics is a privately held, Oxford-based biotechnology company focused on harnessing and engineering the natural delivery capabilities of extracellular vesicles, known as exosomes, to develop an entirely new class of therapeutics. Backed by leading life sciences venture capital groups and supported by a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio, Evox's mission is to positively impact human health by creating novel exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of various severe diseases with limited options for patients and their families. Evox has created substantial proprietary technology to modify exosomes using various molecular engineering, drug loading, and targeting strategies to facilitate targeted drug delivery to organs of interest, including the brain and the central nervous system. Exosome-based drugs have the potential to address some of the limitations of protein, antibody, small molecule, and nucleic acid-based therapies by enabling delivery to cells and tissues that are currently out of reach using other drug delivery technologies, and Evox is leading the development within this emerging therapeutic space.

