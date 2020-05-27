Evox Therapeutics Appoints Martin Andrews as Non-Executive Director

OXFORD, England, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evox Therapeutics Ltd ('Evox' or the 'Company'), a leading exosome therapeutics company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin Andrews as a Non-Executive Director. Martin is a highly experienced senior pharmaceutical executive with broad R&D, commercial and operational experience, and has deep specialist expertise in rare diseases, gene therapy and vaccines.

Martin is an experienced Non-Executive Director and commercial leader, with a strong track record of strategy development and operational delivery. He has had a long and successful career at GlaxoSmithKline, where he has held many senior positions. Most recently, Martin was Senior Vice President, Rare Diseases. Here, he led the global rare disease business and oversaw the development of a portfolio of ex vivo gene therapies, and the launch of Strimvelis, the world's first life-saving gene therapy for children. Furthermore, under his leadership, GlaxoSmithKline transferred its gene therapy portfolio to Orchard Therapeutics. Prior to that, Martin was Senior Vice President, Global Vaccines Commercial, where he led the development of the growth strategy and transformation of the commercial capability in GlaxoSmithKline's Vaccines division.

Martin has previously held Board positions at Orchard Therapeutics and the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine. He is currently a Non-Executive Director of Freeline Therapeutics, where he brings his commercial expertise to their gene therapy portfolio of drugs.

Dr Antonin de Fougerolles, Chief Executive Officer of Evox, commented:

"We're very pleased to welcome Martin as a Non-Executive Director. With his rare disease drug development experience and strong track-record of commercial success, Martin will be a great asset to the company. His expertise will play an important role in helping guide our business growth."

Commenting on his appointment, Martin Andrews said:

"I'm delighted to be joining the Board of Evox. This is an exciting period for the Company and I believe its technology has the potential to transform how medicines are developed and delivered for patients with conditions that are not possible to treat adequately today, especially those with rare diseases. I am thrilled to be part of the team and look forward to contributing."

About Evox Therapeutics

Evox Therapeutics is a privately held, Oxford-based biotechnology company focused on harnessing and engineering the natural delivery capabilities of extracellular vesicles, known as exosomes, to develop an entirely new class of therapeutics. Backed by leading life sciences venture capital groups and supported by a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio, Evox's mission is to positively impact human health by creating novel exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of various severe diseases with limited options for patients and their families. Evox has created substantial proprietary technology to modify exosomes using various molecular engineering, drug loading, and targeting strategies to facilitate targeted drug delivery to organs of interest, including the brain and the central nervous system. Exosome-based drugs have the potential to address some of the limitations of protein, antibody and nucleic acid-based therapies by enabling delivery to cells and tissues that are currently out of reach using other drug delivery technologies, and Evox is leading the development within this emerging therapeutic space.

