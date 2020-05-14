Evox Therapeutics Appoints Paul Carter as Non-executive Chairman

OXFORD, England, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evox Therapeutics Ltd ('Evox' or the 'Company'), a leading exosome therapeutics company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Carter as Non-Executive Chairman. Paul will succeed Edwin Moses who has left the Board to pursue other opportunities.

Paul has held a number of significant management and board roles in the life sciences sector spanning almost 25 years. In his most recent operational position, Paul was Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer at Gilead Sciences where he oversaw unprecedented growth and commercial success in the US, Europe, Japan and other geographies. In his earlier role at Gilead, as Senior Vice President, Head of Commercial Operations International Markets, Paul built out Gilead affiliates in 38 countries over eight years as well as establishing alliances and partnerships with multinational companies and local distributors. Before this, he worked at GlaxoSmithKline where he was Regional Vice President of China and Hong Kong, leading over 3000 people across 31 offices.

Over the past several years, Paul has held a variety of Board positions and is currently a Director at listed companies Hutchison China MediTech and Mallinkrodt Pharmaceuticals, and he was until recently a Director of Alder Biopharma (now acquired by Lundbeck for $1.95 billion). Lastly, he also serves as a retained advisor and board member for a number of private companies including Astorg Partners, Zambon Pharma, Indegene and Echosens.

Dr Antonin de Fougerolles, Chief Executive Officer of Evox, commented:

"We are delighted to announce Paul's appointment as Chairman of Evox. He has an outstanding track record of delivery across a long career in the industry. The addition of his commercial knowledge, strong network of contacts, and experience in creating partnerships will further strengthen the Evox team and help the Company execute on its strategy of developing its own proprietary pipeline of exosome drugs. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Edwin for his thoughtful guidance over his tenure as Chairman and we wish him all the best for the future."

Commenting on his appointment, Paul Carter said:

"I am excited by the opportunity at Evox. The Company's exosome technology has the potential to shift the treatment paradigm for patients suffering from a range of rare and severe diseases. I look forward to working with the Board and management team to help guide the Company's strategic vision and bring these important treatments closer to patients."

About Evox Therapeutics

Evox Therapeutics is a privately held, Oxford-based biotechnology company focused on harnessing and engineering the natural delivery capabilities of extracellular vesicles, known as exosomes, to develop an entirely new class of therapeutics. Backed by leading life sciences venture capital groups and supported by a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio, Evox's mission is to positively impact human health by creating novel exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of various severe diseases with limited options for patients and their families. Evox has created substantial proprietary technology to modify exosomes using various molecular engineering, drug loading, and targeting strategies to facilitate targeted drug delivery to organs of interest, including the brain and the central nervous system. Exosome-based drugs have the potential to address some of the limitations of protein, antibody and nucleic acid-based therapies by enabling delivery to cells and tissues that are currently out of reach using other drug delivery technologies, and Evox is leading the development within this emerging therapeutic space.

For further information visit: www.evoxtherapeutics.com

