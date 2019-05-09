Evox Therapeutics Expands Leadership Team With the Appointment of Two Experienced Life Sciences Executives

OXFORD, England, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evox Therapeutics Ltd ('Evox' or the 'Company'), a leading exosome therapeutics company, is pleased to announce the appointments of Bo Kara as VP Process Development and Simon Dew as VP of Business Development.

Bo has over 30 years' experience in the biotechnology industry. He joins Evox from his position as Head of Process Development at GlaxoSmithKline's cell & gene therapy division, bringing with him extensive experience in product development. At GlaxoSmithKline, Bo was responsible for all aspects of process development, the implementation of manufacturing strategies, and oversaw development across the full commercialisation process from pre-candidate through to post-commercial support. Prior to this, he spent eight years as Director Science and Technology at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, and also held roles at AstraZeneca.

Simon has joined Evox from Gyroscope Therapeutics where he held the position of VP of Corporate Strategy. In this role, he developed medium- to long-term value generating strategies while helping to expand the pipeline and evaluate potential new therapeutic areas. Over the past 25 years, Simon has held a number of business and corporate development roles at Astellas Pharmaceuticals, Quintiles Transnational, PAREXEL International, Phytopharm, SmithKline Beecham and Bristol Myers Squibb.

Commenting on the appointments, Dr Antonin de Fougerolles said:

"The appointment of these two highly regarded and experienced executives reflects the continued growth of Evox Therapeutics. As we enter the next stage of our development, we will look to use the knowledge and expertise that both Bo and Simon bring to guide us in advancing a pipeline of exosome therapeutics both for ourselves and for partners."

About Evox Therapeutics

Evox Therapeutics is a privately held, Oxford-based biotechnology company focused on harnessing and engineering the natural delivery capabilities of extracellular vesicles, known as exosomes, to develop an entirely new class of therapeutics. Backed by leading life sciences venture capital groups and supported by a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio, Evox's mission is to positively impact human health by creating novel exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of various severe diseases with limited options for patients and their families. Evox has created substantial proprietary technology to modify exosomes using various molecular engineering, drug loading, and targeting strategies to facilitate targeted drug delivery to organs of interest, including the brain and the central nervous system. Exosome-based drugs have the potential to address some of the limitations of protein, antibody and nucleic acid-based therapies by enabling delivery to cells and tissues that are currently out of reach using other drug delivery technologies, and Evox is leading the development within this emerging therapeutic space.

For further information visit: www.evoxtherapeutics.com

