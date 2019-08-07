Evox Therapeutics Granted Key Exosome Patents Covering RNA Therapeutics and Targeted Drug Delivery

OXFORD, Essex, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evox Therapeutics Ltd ('Evox' or the 'Company'), a leading exosome therapeutics company, is pleased to announce that the Company has been granted three key patents by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and the European Patent Office (EPO). These three new grants are from one of several foundational patent families held by Evox and further reinforce the Company's leading position within exosome-mediated RNA therapeutics and targeted exosome drug delivery.

Dr Antonin de Fougerolles, Chief Executive Officer of Evox, commented: "We are pleased to have been granted these important, foundational patents that provide significant protection for our internal and partnered exosome therapeutics in the US and Europe. Over the past decade the Company and its founders have built a broad and deep intellectual property estate covering the key applications of exosome therapeutics, including delivery of RNA and protein-based drugs, targeted exosome delivery, and exosome manufacturing."

The two recently issued US patents (U.S. Patent 10,329,561 and U.S. Patent 10,233,445) provide coverage for pharmaceutical compositions comprising exosomes containing exogenous genetic material, such as RNAi agents and antisense oligonucleotides, and targeting of exosomes to tissues of interest, respectively. The newly granted European patent (European Patent No 2419144) similarly provides coverage for loading of exogenous genetic material into exosomes as well as targeted exosome-mediated delivery to tissues and organs of interest.

Dr Per Lundin, European Patent Attorney, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Evox, added: "The broad nature of these patents are a testament to our longstanding leadership in the field and they represent a cornerstone in our strategy to create an unrivalled global patent estate which dominates the exosome therapeutics landscape and also protects our expanding pipeline."

Evox Therapeutics is a privately held, Oxford-based biotechnology company focused on harnessing and engineering the natural delivery capabilities of extracellular vesicles, known as exosomes, to develop an entirely new class of therapeutics. Backed by leading life sciences venture capital groups and supported by a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio, Evox's mission is to positively impact human health by creating novel exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of various severe diseases with limited options for patients and their families. Evox has created substantial proprietary technology to modify exosomes using various molecular engineering, drug loading, and targeting strategies to facilitate targeted drug delivery to organs of interest, including the brain and the central nervous system. Exosome-based drugs have the potential to address some of the limitations of protein, antibody and nucleic acid-based therapies by enabling delivery to cells and tissues that are currently out of reach using other drug delivery technologies, and Evox is leading the development within this emerging therapeutic space.

