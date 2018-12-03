Evox Therapeutics to Expand Its Work on Cell-targeted Delivery of Nucleic Acid-based Drugs

OXFORD, England, December 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Evox Therapeutics Ltd ('Evox' or the 'Company'), a leading exosome therapeutics company, today announces that it has secured an undisclosed amount of funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The funds will be used to support the Company's development of cell-targeted exosome-based approaches to more effectively deliver a nucleic acid-based anti-infective drug.

Evox is engineering exosomes, the body's natural vesicular delivery system, to enable a wide variety of drugs to reach previously inaccessible tissues and compartments, such as crossing the blood brain barrier to deliver drugs to the central nervous system, intracellular delivery of biologics, and extra-hepatic delivery of RNA therapeutics.

Dr Antonin de Fougerolles, Chief Executive Officer of Evox, commented: "We are pleased to be working with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to maximise the effectiveness of their therapeutic drug through cell- and tissue-targeted exosome-mediated delivery. The foundation has a reputation for working with partners that can drive meaningful change - this funding is a testament to the quality of our platform and its potential application in areas of high medical need."

Evox Therapeutics is a privately held, Oxford-based biotechnology company focused on harnessing and engineering the natural delivery capabilities of extracellular vesicles, known as exosomes, to develop an entirely new class of therapeutics. Backed by leading life sciences venture capital groups and supported by a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio, Evox's mission is to positively impact human health by creating novel exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of various severe diseases with limited options for patients and their families. Evox has created substantial proprietary technology to modify exosomes using various molecular engineering, drug loading, and targeting strategies to facilitate targeted drug delivery to organs of interest, including the brain and the central nervous system. Exosome-based drugs have the potential to address some of the limitations of protein, antibody and nucleic acid-based therapies by enabling delivery to cells and tissues that are currently out of reach using other drug delivery technologies, and Evox is leading the development within this emerging therapeutic space.

