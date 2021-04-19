Evriholder Products Acquires Murray Sales

ANAHEIM, Calif. , April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evriholder Products, an Anaheim, CA based Housewares company has acquired Murray Sales (MSC), a fast-growing Montreal based company that specializes in designing and creating innovative impulse and kitchenware items under the internationally recognized Joie Brand.

The entire MSC team will be joining Evriholder and will continue operating out of its Montreal facility. In a joint statement, Harold and Ryan Abrams, Co-Presidents of MSC, said that "we are excited to partner with Evriholder which shares our passion for creating and innovating products for the benefit of consumers worldwide. We have focused on bringing novel and functional kitchenware products to the market for over 60 years and this merger will help us jointly innovate new products under the Joie and Evriholder brands that can be distributed through our combined international distribution network."

"Partnering with Joie adds another dimension for us in creating and innovating functional products for the home," said Ivan Stein, CEO of Evriholder. "We are excited to partner with Harold, Ryan, and the entire MSC team and we will use our combined innovation, resources, and infrastructure to create and design lots of fun and functional products for the home. The possibilities are endless, and we are excited about our future."

The combined business will distribute products for the home through over 100,000 retail doors and key e-commerce platforms worldwide.

Evriholder Products founded in 1995, creates and distributes kitchen, cleaning, pet, storage, and health & beauty products. Evriholder's products are distributed worldwide under Brands such as Kitchen Spaces®, Bamboo Naturals®, Simply Served®, Sophisticlean®, FURemover® and Spongeables®. Evriholder takes great pride in designing innovative, functional daily items that provide value and improve people's lives.

For more than 60 years MSC has always been committed to developing innovative houseware designs of the highest value & quality. We devote a great deal of attention to making sure the customer has the best impression of their experience & total satisfaction with the items purchased. The Joie brand has two distinct lines, Essential and Novelty, which both excel in function as well as form. In all our design's function is always our focus. The item needs to feel great in the consumer's hands and must complete the task at hand with ease and reliability. At MSC we believe "If It's not a joy to use, it's not a product of Joie."

The transaction was facilitated by The Edgewater Funds and JZ Partners, LLC. The Edgewater Funds is a Chicago-based private equity firm with over $2.8 billion of capital commitments raised since 2001. Through Edgewater Growth Capital Partners, The Edgewater Funds partners with management to help accelerate growth in their businesses. JZ Partners, based in Chicago and New York, have invested in privately held businesses for nearly 40 years. The principals of JZ Partners have made more than 300 investments.

