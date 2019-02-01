EVS Reinforces Commitment to Innovation with Leadership Team Update

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EVS, an innovator in warehouse management software (WMS), announced that co-founder and CTO Nathan Brown has transitioned into the role of CEO as the company doubles down on its commitment to deliver best-in-class products and user experiences. Co-founder Evan Garber, who previously served as CEO, is now the company's President and will continue to oversee EVS' business development and administration.

As the Chief Architect, Brown's new role reflects the company's commitment to delivering the most innovative supply chain platforms and best customer experience on the planet. As CTO, Brown led the development of EVS' disruptive mobe3 WMS platform which quickly attracted the attention of upper mid-market to Fortune 500 organizations seeking to scale their supply chains for growth. The iOS-native and cloud-based WMS platform allows companies to deploy an advanced WMS faster, provides flexibility to seamlessly integrate other business applications and proactively turn real-time data into actionable insights to increase productivity and accuracy.

"EVS is a product-centric company. Our primary objective is to create and deliver tools that help companies grow and thrive without headaches," says Brown. "We've been in thousands of warehouses and have worked with everyone from executives to forklift drivers. They want products that perform, are quick to adopt and deploy, and give them a leg up on the competition. mobe3 WMS does exactly that."

For more about EVS, its leadership team and advanced supply chain technologies, visit www.evssw.com.

About EVS

EVS was founded in 2001 by a dedicated team of warehouse management and supply chain technology experts. In 2016, this team set out to reimagine WMS, bringing modern design and a powerful platform to increase visibility and velocity in their customers' supply chain operations. In addition to third-party logistics (3PL) warehousing, industries served by EVS include manufacturing, food and beverage, life sciences, chemicals, biotech, electronics and distribution organizations. To learn more about EVS, visit www.evssw.com.

To find out more about mobe3 and how it's helping businesses grow faster with less complications, visit evssw.com/mobe3.

