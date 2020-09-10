EVSR Makes History Yet Again

SACRAMENTO, Pa., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Vehicle Sports Racer (EVSR) is the first plug-in electric race team in the world to field 3 vehicles on a closed circuit road course in sanctioned competition. EVSR ran every session and every lap over 4 days at Summit Point Raceway in WV with the Washington DC Region SCCA. The Team raced 12 sessions, including 5 races, adding another 250 competition miles to EVSR's already impressive 7-year record.

Project Manager and Chief Engineer at EVSR, Charlie Greenhaus, considers the event another huge success for the team; with absolutely zero mechanical issues and strong finishes throughout the weekend; including a 6th place overall finish in a field of 22 gas-powered cars.

Greenhaus states, "EVSR competes at real race tracks, with any organization that will have us, with any car on the track; unlike Formula E who runs ONLY street circuits created and designed for their specific cars and only run against themselves."

For the 2021 race season, EVSR will be launching a lease/rental program with a field of 6 EVSR race cars.

EVSR racecars are excellent training tools for the novice driver but are also driven by and respected by even the most seasoned of race professionals. Professionals that driven our race cars include 5-time Daytona 24 Hour race winner and professional sports car champion Andy Lally, 5 time US and North American Rally Champion Tim O'Neil, 1984 24-Hours of Le Mans Winner Rick Knoop, and talk show host and car aficionado Jay Leno.

EVSR welcomes sponsorship at all levels of our program. For more details visit the "Documents" tab on our website at evsr.net

Here is a short example featuring how competitive and competent EVSR is: https://youtu.be/zOpKfCn7mtI

Contact: Jennifer Seraphin

Media Coordinator, Entropy LLC

Entropy Racing and EVSR

(o) 570-682-9666

(m) 610-906-6264

[email protected]

www.evsr.net

SOURCE Entropy Racing EVSR

