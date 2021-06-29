EVSR: Proving Reliable and Viable EV Racecars in a Gas-Powered World

Entropy Racing's Program, EVSR, continues an 8-year winning tradition, with proven reliability and speed at every turn. Tweet this

EVSR is a "Plug & Play" program. During their first 3 race weekends the cars made every lap of every session logging more than 500 miles at competition speeds. Their routine is: unload the cars off of the transporter (a custom 1951 American LaFrance ramp truck), set pressures, and test. Charge, drive, repeat. With almost no repairs or routine maintenance needed at the track, EVSR spends most of its time tuning, and testing, and refining the cars for speed, range, and reliability… And, of course, winning.

Unlike Formula E, EVSR races on traditional road courses without modification to the course and races head to head with gas cars with no special considerations needed or given. EVSR is highly competitive with numerous overall pole positions and wins. The Washington DC Region of the Sports Car Club of America (WDCR SCCA) worked with EVSR to form the Electric Modified classes EM1 and EM2. The Region sees EVSR as the standard bearer of EV road-racing and shares EVSRs forward vision for the sport.

Preparation has begun for "The 25-Hours of Thunderhill", hosted by the National Auto Sport Association in December in Willows, California. EVSR will be the first team to enter an EV into an endurance race longer than 12 hours. In 2018, EVSR was the first team to enter a 12 hour race and in 2019, they won their class in the same race.

EVSR race cars are excellent training tools for the novice driver and are also driven by, and have earned the respect of. the most seasoned racing professionals. Professionals that have driven our race cars include 5-time Daytona 24 Hour race winner and professional sports car champion Andy Lally, 5 time US and North American Rally Champion Tim O'Neil, 1984 24-Hours of Le Mans Winner Rick Knoop, and talk show host and car aficionado Jay Leno.

