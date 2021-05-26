EVSR: The First EV Team to Enter a 24 Hour Endurance Race Utilizing Hot-Swap Battery Packs

SACRAMENTO, Pa., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EVSR (Electric Vehicle Sports Racer), a program of Entropy Racing, is thrilled to announce another first in EV Auto Racing History. The Team at EVSR is preparing for the USAF 25 Hours at Thunderhill endurance race in December 2021. EVSR will be the first EV Race Team to endurance race an all-electric race car with hot swap battery packs allowing continuous racing with no down-time for charging.

EVSR has developed a system of hot-swap battery changing and is able to swap battery packs and do pit stops in just a couple of minutes. The team will be practicing and refining the hardware and procedures to do a full battery swap in less than 2 minutes per swap. While EVSR has participated in 4 previous endurance races (and won its class against 2 other gas cars), this will be the first time any EV team in the world will go head to head with a full field of gas cars in an endurance race using one car for the entire race.