eVTOL Aircraft Market Worth $411 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "eVTOL Aircraft Market by Lift Technology (Vectored Thrust, Multirotor, Lift Plus Cruise), MTOW (<250 KG, 250 - 500 KG, 500 - 1500 KG, >1500 KG), Application, Mode of Operation, Type of Propulsion, Range, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the eVTOL aircraft market is projected to grow from USD 162 million in 2025 to USD 411 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 20.42% from 2025 to 2030.

The growing demand for an alternative mode of transportation in urban cities due to increasing road traffic congestion globally is a major factor driving market growth.

"By lift technology, the vectored thrust segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period"

Based on lift technology, the eVTOL aircraft market has been segmented into vectored thrust, multirotor, and lift plus cruise. The vectored thrust segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030. This projected growth can be attributed to the higher efficiency and endurance achieved by eVTOL aircraft due to the vectored thrust technology. With significant investments pouring into the development of drone infrastructure, the possibility of using drones for passenger and cargo transport is on the rise. The capability of the vectored thrust technology to support eVTOL aircraft operations for longer distances as compared to other lift technologies is expected to grow this segment at a higher rate.

"By mode of operation, the optionally piloted segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period"

Based on mode of operation, the eVTOL aircraft market has been segmented into piloted and optionally piloted. The optionally piloted segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the piloted segment during the forecast period. The growing demand for autonomous eVTOLs for commercial application is expected to drive this segment. Autonomous aerial vehicles can be used in several areas of operations. These vehicles are programmable autonomous robots that can carry out tasks at high altitudes with increased power capacity.

"Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for eVTOL aircraft during the forecast period"

Based on region, Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the eVTOL aircraft market in 2025. The Asia Pacific market is also projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The market growth in this region can be attributed to increased investments by leading eVTOL and drone manufacturers to develop infrastructure for urban air mobility for commercial applications. Investments are mainly driven by new product developments in Asia Pacific countries. Europe is one of the growing markets for eVTOL aircraft as countries in this region, such as Germany, France, Estonia, and Bulgaria are actively focused on developing the eVTOL aircraft ecosystem to facilitate cost-effective transportation. Another reason attributed to the growth of this regional market is the increasing number of manufacturing bases for commercial eVTOLs in Europe.

Some of the major players operating in the eVTOL aircraft market include Kitty Hawk (US), Lilium (Germany), EHang (China), Volocopter (Germany), andA3by Airbus (US).

