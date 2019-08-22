EW Healthcare Partners Raises Over $745 Million Fund 2a

Team of Experienced Healthcare Investors and Former Healthcare Executives Will Invest in Select Healthcare Companies to Seek to Accelerate Their Revenue Growth

Partner and Principals Promoted in London, New York and Palo Alto Offices

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EW Healthcare Partners ("EW" or the "Firm"), a growth equity firm that seeks to invest in fast-growing healthcare companies, announced it raised over $745 million in EW Healthcare Partners Fund 2a, L.P. (together with its parallel fund, "Fund 2"), the Firm's second dedicated growth equity fund. This raise was substantially above the $650M target and $200 million above the amount raised for Essex Woodlands Fund IX, L.P. ("Fund 1"). Following the strategy established in Fund 1, Fund 2a targets fast-growing commercial-stage healthcare companies in the pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostics, and technology-enabled services sectors in the United States and in Europe.

"We are committed to creating value for both our investors as well as our portfolio companies' shareholders and management teams. Fund 2's capital will be deployed with the goal of accelerating the revenue growth of burgeoning healthcare companies. We are primarily looking for middle-market companies, with revenues of $20 million to $200 million and the potential to grow at ~20% annual revenue growth rate for several years. We believe our healthcare expertise and team of experienced operating partners and senior advisors provide us with the platform to attract and add value to the types of healthcare companies that Fund 2 is targeting," said Petri Vainio, Managing Director and Chairman of the Firm's Executive Committee.

"Our approach is hands-on, long-term oriented, highly collaborative and focused on value creation," said Marty Sutter, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Firm's Investment Committee. "Fund 1 successfully invested in several promising healthcare companies, and we look forward to endeavouring to build another portfolio of successful healthcare companies in Fund 2. Our goal is to provide capital that can drive revenue growth by expanding a sales force, expanding the geographic territory or countries where the products are sold, acquiring complementary products or companies, and/or developing and launching new products."

EW HEALTHCARE PARTNERS SENIOR ADVISORS AND OPERATING PARTNERS

The EW Healthcare Partners team includes a number of experienced healthcare executives who help identify, work with, and add value to our portfolio companies. The executives with pharmaceutical experience include:

Goran Ando , senior advisor and former Chairman of Novo Nordisk A/S;

, senior advisor and former Chairman of Novo Nordisk A/S; Lamberto Andreotti , senior advisor and former Chairman of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company;

, senior advisor and former Chairman of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Tom Caskey , senior advisor and former President of the Merck Genome Research Institute;

, senior advisor and former President of the Merck Genome Research Institute; Bryan Morton , operating partner and former CEO and current Chairman of EUSA Pharma Ltd.; and

, operating partner and former CEO and current Chairman of EUSA Pharma Ltd.; and Mike Warmuth , operating partner and former head of the Established Pharmaceuticals Division of Abbott Laboratories.

The executives with medical device experience include:

Olivier Bohuon , senior advisor and former CEO of Smith & Nephew plc;

, senior advisor and former CEO of Smith & Nephew plc; Bill Hawkins , senior advisor and former Chairman and CEO of Medtronic Inc.;

, senior advisor and former Chairman and CEO of Medtronic Inc.; Guido Neels, operating partner and former COO of Guidant Corporation; and

Bob White , operating partner and former CEO of Entellus Medical, Inc.

PROMOTIONS

EW also announced that with the closing of Fund 2 Evis Hursever was promoted from Partner to Managing Director in the London office. Evis has served on the board of EW portfolio companies EUSA Pharma Ltd. and Grupo Farmaceutico Biotoscana, S.A., among other key roles.

Shaunak Parikh was promoted from Principal to Partner in the New York office. Shaunak has played a key role in EW investments in TissueTech, Inc. and Prolacta Bioscience, Inc. and other portfolio companies.

Brooks Andrews was promoted from Principal to Partner in the Palo Alto office. Brooks has played a key role in EW investments in AxoGen, Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and other portfolio companies.

About EW Healthcare Partners

With close to $4 billion raised since inception, EW Healthcare Partners is one of the largest and oldest private healthcare investment firms and seeks to make growth equity investments in fast growing commercial-stage healthcare companies in the pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostics, and technology-enabled services sectors in the United States and in Europe. Since its founding in 1985, EW Healthcare Partners has maintained its singular commitment to the healthcare industry and has been a long-term investor in over 150 healthcare companies, ranging across sectors, stages and geographies. The team is comprised of over 20 senior investment professionals with offices in Palo Alto, Houston, New York, and London. For more information, see www.ewhealthcare.com.

For more information, please contact Scott Barry, 646-429-1251.

SOURCE EW Healthcare Partners

Related Links

http://www.ewhealthcare.com

