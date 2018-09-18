eWorldTrade Participated as Media Partner in The Hotel Show Dubai 2018

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest hospitality trade event in the Middle East region and around the world stroked the industry with great pomp and ceremony. The Hotel Show has been one of the most important hospitality events that has been enjoying its elite status for the past 18 years. The event took place on September 16 and continued three consecutive days at Dubai World Trade Centre (Halls 2 - 8). The event for the hospitality sector in the Middle East hosts showcased interiors, lighting and designs, technology and security, Horcea, leisure and sports as well as catering and sanitary ware. The show facilitated exhibitors to get into corporate alliances with key industry professionals from around the world.

Ray Tinston, Portfolio Director of the DMG events hospitality portfolio including The Hotel Show and The Leisure Show, commented: "Dubai is synonymous with innovation and setting trends on a global scale. Dubai International Hospitality Week will provide the ultimate platform for hospitality industry professionals from across the world to do business in the global hub for hospitality innovation – sourcing everything needed to build, develop or maintain a hospitality or food service establishment – whilst learning about the latest trends and what's to come."

From the variety of show sectors, more than 600 exhibitors participated – each with innovative and exciting design for interior, lighting, technology, security, kitchen laundry operating equipment and many more.

Middle East welcomes hospitality and leisure with Dubai International Hospitality Week

Dubai, being the forefront of the hospitality and leisure market for the region and the world, brought spectacular innovations and prodigious ideas to the sector. Everyone from top business owners, managers, builders, designers to the front-line staff attended the remarkable event. The event brought opportunities to widen everyone's knowledge of the industry and learn about new trends to stay up to date with the latest market trends.

eWorldTrade's Noteworthy Contribution

Alongside welcoming the region's largest hospitality event, eWorldTrade served as the major participant in the exhibition this year, as supporting media partner. eWorldTrade provided the opportunity that enabled business opportunities between leading manufacturers and worldwide buyers. eWorldTrade also participated in bringing new innovations and striking supplies to offer in the eyes of the Middle East region and the world.

eWorldTrade is a business platform that deals with elite personalities and companies for trading and business purposes. They facilitated networking and business opportunities for companies, retailers and professionals visiting the show.

About eWorldTrade.

eWorldTrade is a comprehensive US based B2B marketplace that has years of expertise in digital media and technological services around the world. This a business portal and lucrative B2B e-commerce platform that is intelligently designed and developed to serve a huge number of producers, leading suppliers & companies and from every region of the world to connect and trade with industrial importers around the world. It has been empowering global business entities with an exceptional trading platform worldwide.

