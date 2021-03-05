EWTN News Launches New TV Program

"This isn't just a show, it's an opportunity to hear and be heard, and re-discover our Catholic voice together."

In discussing the show's purpose, Michael Warsaw, EWTN's CEO and Chairman of the Board, said: "My hope is that EWTN News In Depth becomes a resource for people around the globe that they can turn to have a better understanding of the most important, most significant issues that are impacting them today, but also impacting us for generations to come."

Host Montse Alvarado added, "The Catholic Church is fundamentally about community. It's about where you are and what matters to you. And after a year of global suffering, we really need it. This isn't just a show, it's an opportunity to hear and be heard, and re-discover our Catholic voice together."

Facing the current moment, at home and around the world, is something Catholics can and should do with faith and confidence. EWTN News In Depth is the robust discussion that will empower Catholics with engaged and informed context that pays attention to their local narratives so that they may confidently live their faith in the world.

The inaugural show of EWTN News In Depth debuts this Friday, March 5th, at 8pm ET. This week's distinguished guests include Cardinal Timothy Dolan (Archbishop of New York), Ramesh Ponnuru (American political pundit and journalist), and Erika Bachiochi (pro-life feminist legal scholar).

The show can be viewed each week on Fridays at 8pm ET or at one's leisure online at https://www.ewtn.com/tv.

To sign up for EWTN News In Depth's weekly newsletter, click here.

For more information, please follow @EWTNNewsInDepth on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About the host:

Montse Alvarado has defended religious freedom for people of all faiths at Becket Fund for Religious Liberty for over a decade. As Becket's Vice President & Executive Director, she was profiled by the Wall Street Journal's Weekend Edition with the following introduction: "A defender of all religion, on the front lines of America's culture wars."

Montse has a Masters from the George Washington University and a B.A. from Florida International University and has served on various boards dedicated to women's rights, protecting vulnerable minorities, and in service to Catholic ministries and educational institutions. Although not an attorney, she "plays one on TV" advocating for Becket clients on major television and radio networks including Univision, CNN en Español, Telemundo, Fox Business, and EWTN. Born in Mexico City, she is fluent in Spanish and French.

About EWTN:

EWTN News is a service of EWTN Global Catholic Network. In its 40th year, EWTN is the largest religious media network in the world. EWTN's 11 TV channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week to over 300 million television households in more than 145 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 500 domestic and international AM & FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the largest Catholic websites in the U.S.; electronic and print news services, including Catholic News Agency, "The National Catholic Register" newspaper, and several global news wire services; as well as EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division.

