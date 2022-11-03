EWTN Radio's 'Open Line Event' Airs Nov. 7-11

Hear The Blockbuster Five-Part Mini-Series: 'The Transgender Movement: What Catholics Need To Know' And Call In To Discuss With 'Open Line' Hosts

IRONDALE, Ala., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EWTN Global Catholic Radio will air all five episodes of EWTN's blockbuster mini-series, "The Transgender Movement: What Catholics Need to Know," at 3 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET – the "Open Line" hour – from Monday, Nov. 7 through Friday, Nov. 11. The first half hour will be the episode of that day and the second half hour will be that day's radio host commenting on the episode and taking listener phone calls.

Televised episodes are also available for free on EWTN's On Demand platform: https://bit.ly/TransgenderMovement. Tweet this The 'Open Line' call-in number is 833-288-3986 (EWTN).

"We had a tremendous reaction from our television audience about the show which premiered Oct. 24-28," said EWTN Chairman & CEO Michael P. Warsaw. "This allows our audience to listen to the episode again or for the first time, to interact with our hosts about the issues raised in that day's episode, and to hear what each day's host as well as other members of the EWTN family have to say about it."

Here's the lineup for this special event: Episode 1 offers a cultural overview with Fr. John Trigilio, Ph.D; Episode 2 looks at "gender-affirming" interventions with Fr. Wade Menszes, CPM; Episode 3 looks at what the Catholic Church says about transgenderism with Fr. Mitch Pacwa, SJ; Episode 4 considers what parents should know with Fr. Brian Mullady, OP; and Episode 5 talks about Catholic Pastoral Care for transgender issues with Colin Donovan, STL.

The 'Open Line' call-in number is 833-288-3986 (EWTN). Find EWTN Global Catholic Radio via more than 350 AM/FM affiliates across the U.S., https://www.ewtn.com/radio/affiliates-map, via the free EWTN App, via SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio Channel #130, via iHeart Radio, or via a live streaming feed on your computer. The televised episodes are also available for free on EWTN's On Demand platform: https://bit.ly/TransgenderMovement.

"I'm tremendously grateful to EWTN for making this possible because this information is so needed; people are hungry for guidance on where they can go and how to help their families," says Host Mary Rice Hasson, a fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center in Washington, D.C. and one of three co-founders of the Center's important Person and Identity Project. "When I go around and speak…people…say: 'What happened? How did this happen so fast?' How did we move from a so-called transgender moment to a transgender movement?'"

Once you have a sense of what this is all about, Hasson suggests heading over to www.personandidentity.com for a plethora of incredible resources. This website supplies medical, public policy, diocesan, and legal resources; links to networks you can join; and a lot more. This resource is perfect for parents (https://personandidentity.com/parents/), schools (https://personandidentity.com/schools/), churches (https://personandidentity.com/churches/), the medical community (https://personandidentity.com/medical/), and other interested persons who not only want to understand what is happening but, most importantly, how to deal with it.

In its 41st year, EWTN is the largest religious media network in the world. EWTN's 11 global TV channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week to over 380 million television households in more than 150 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 500 domestic and international AM & FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the largest Catholic websites in the U.S.; electronic and print news services, including Catholic News Agency, "The National Catholic Register" newspaper, and several global news wire services; as well as EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division.

SOURCE EWTN Global Catholic Network