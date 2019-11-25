EWTN: The Most Catholic Content On the Web - And It's All Free

"EWTN is the largest provider of Catholic content in the world," said EWTN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael P. Warsaw. "The EWTN On Demand platform features 50 new podcasts per week, as well as an ever expanding library of audio and video content. Everything is targeted to Catholics who want to learn more about their faith, via their mobile phone when they are on the go, desktop computer when they are at work, or television when they are home – whatever is most convenient for them."

Content can be accessed via the EWTN app (www.ewtnapps.com), the EWTN website (www.ewtn.com), and the EWTN YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/ewtn), as well as through services such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Google TV. For more information, go to www.ewtn.com/everywhere.

EWTN Global Catholic Network, in its 38th year, is the largest religious media network in the world. EWTN's 11 TV channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week to over 300 million television households in more than 145 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 500 domestic and international AM & FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the largest Catholic websites in the U.S.; electronic and print news services, including Catholic News Agency, "The National Catholic Register" newspaper, and several global news wire services; as well as EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division.

