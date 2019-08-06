EWTN's 2019 Family Celebration in Denver To Include a Spanish Track

"This is the first time that Father Pedro, Pepe Alonso, Father Agustíno, and Alejandro Bermúdez will be together at one event," said EWTN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael P. Warsaw. "We are all looking forward to the conversation!"

As the EWTN Español audience is aware, Father Pedro Núñez of the Archdiocese of New Orleans is host of "Conozca Primero Su Fe Católica" and an author and speaker, who travels extensively throughout Latin America and the United States. Alejandro Bermúdez, host of "Cara A Cara," is director of Catholic News Agency (English) and ACI Prensa (Spanish).

Jose "Pepe" Alonso, host of "Nuestra Fe En Vivo," is an international speaker who works in the area of vocational training, while Father Agustino Torres, C.F.R., is host of "Clic Con Corazon Puro" and co-host of "ICONS." Father Augustino works with youth and the poor, and speaks extensively on Church teaching on human sexuality, vocations, and missionary discipleship.

Enrique Duprat, Vice President of Spanish Programming and Production, calls this group "the world heavyweights of Spanish Catholic television."

As previously announced, speakers on the English language side include Dr. David Anders, Fr. Mitch Pacwa, Johnnette Williams, Fr. Joseph, Fr. Mark, and Fathers Innocent and Angelus Montgomery.

All guests will have the opportunity to be part of the studio audience for a taping of a special "EWTN Live Show" hosted by Fr. Mitch Pacwa, meet EWTN hosts and authors, browse the EWTN Religious Catalogue shop, and, of course, celebrate the Vigil Mass with their EWTN family.

Plus, there will be plenty of opportunity for Adoration and Confession, and children will be thrilled to meet some of their favorite characters from "EWTN Faith Factory." EWTN Radio will broadcast live on-site throughout the weekend and staff from the National Catholic Register will be on hand to answer questions. Guests will even have an opportunity to join EWTN in its mission of evangelization by becoming an EWTN Media Missionary!

It's an event you won't want to miss. For more information, please go to our website: http://www.ewtn.com/familycelebration/espanol.

We look forward to seeing you there!

EWTN Global Catholic Network, in its 38th year, is the largest religious media network in the world. EWTN's 11 global TV channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week to over 300 million television households in more than 145 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 500 domestic and international AM & FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the largest Catholic websites in the U.S.; electronic and print news services, including Catholic News Agency, "The National Catholic Register" newspaper, and several global news wire services; as well as EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division.

