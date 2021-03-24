EWTN's Holy Week Schedule

IRONDALE, Ala., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EWTN Global Catholic Network is here for you during and after the coronavirus pandemic with Masses and other devotions – especially as we prepare to enter the most important week of the year: Holy Week and Easter. The following is the schedule of Masses and a few important devotions. Please click here https://www.ewtn.com/tv/schedule/united-states/2021-03-31 for the complete schedule of the Holy Week events. (Note: Events are subject to change. Please check our schedule at the link above for updates.)