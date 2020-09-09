Ex-CCO of InTouch Health to Join Galen as Special Investment Partner

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Cashman, a veteran of the virtual healthcare space and ex-CCO of InTouch Health, has joined Galen Partners, a leading healthcare-focused growth equity investment firm, as Special Investment Partner ("SIP").

Galen Partners

As the CCO of InTouch, Steve Cashman was instrumental in facilitating several key acquisitions that helped transform the InTouch platform into the first true enterprise telehealth solution. He will now join a group of 15 SIPs, comprised of highly respected seasoned healthcare executives, that work directly with Galen to identify investment opportunities and drive value to Galen's existing portfolio.

Steve is looking to replicate the success of InTouch and will help lead Galen's proactive efforts in the virtual care space to identify attractive platform investment opportunities that help demonstrably improve clinical outcomes, lower costs and increase patient satisfaction.

"Steve is highly regarded across the virtual healthcare industry and is well-known for his ability to drive growth and build value. We are pleased that Galen will benefit from his vast expertise as the healthcare technology dimension of all our investments become increasingly more important in today's changing landscape," said David Jahns, Managing Director at Galen. "We believe Steve's extensive leadership experience in the healthcare industry will be instrumental in supporting our team to build and grow great companies and find compelling investment opportunities across the virtual care landscape."

"Having already worked hand in hand with Galen to successfully scale InTouch Health, I'm excited to join their mission of identifying additional platform opportunities in the virtual care space," says Steve. "The pandemic has highlighted the need to leverage technology to improve clinical outcomes and reduce cost, and our work together will be on the forefront of that effort."

About Galen Partners

Founded in 1990, Galen Partners is a leading healthcare-focused growth equity investment firm. Over the firm's history, Galen has raised six dedicated funds totaling nearly $1 billion and has invested in over 80 leading healthcare companies. Galen continues a tradition of strategic collaboration and partnership with founders and management teams to build healthcare market leaders.

