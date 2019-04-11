Ex-Googler Jessica Nordlander joins Canadian tech startup Thoughtexchange as VP Operations

Recently named Sweden's Most Innovative Leader, Nordlander brings 10 years of experience leading high growth tech companies.

VANCOUVER, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - For the last 10 years, Jessica Nordlander has been innovating leadership and helping scale multinational technology companies. Those passions are coming together in her new role as Vice President of Operations at Thoughtexchange . Nordlander joins the Canadian community intelligence software company as it prepares to raise $20 million in a Series B investment round.

Nordlander is an Ex-Googler with an MSc in Applied IT and was recently named Sweden's Most Innovative Leader . Before joining Thoughtexchange, she led impressive change and growth as Chief Digital Officer for global travel group STS Education, in her role as Head of Business Development at Google in the Nordic Countries and as Managing Director for Meltwater.

"Up until now, there have been so many digital tools available to maintain the status quo of management practices," Nordlander says. "Thoughtexchange is the first tool I have ever seen that actually helps executives lead in a new way and consistently act on things that truly make a difference. It's one of the most exciting new opportunities for managers looking to drive change in their organizations, and an amazing example of how technology can make organizations operate better."

"I'd like to apologize to the entire country of Sweden and to Google for stealing this absolute gem of a human," says Thoughtexchange CEO, Dave MacLeod. "She's wicked sharp, infectiously passionate and devoted to making a difference while living her best life. Jessica is an awesome addition to our team."

As Thoughtexchange gains traction in the market, including 100 percent year-over-year ARR growth, Nordlander is excited to dig in and keep propelling the company forward.

"I'm looking forward to supporting my colleagues on a quest to turn Thoughtexchange into one of the true Canadian tech exports and make it a billion-dollar company," she says.

ABOUT THOUGHTEXCHANGE: Thoughtexchange's community intelligence software empowers leaders to ask open-ended questions and get answers in real time. Everyone contributes and everyone learns, without bias.

SOURCE Thoughtexchange

Related Links

http://www.thoughtexchange.com

