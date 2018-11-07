Exact Imaging Wins 2019 "Life Science Company of the Year" from Life Science Ontario (LSO)

Exact Imaging's Novel ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound System is Helping Urologists Worldwide Revolutionize Prostate Cancer Detection

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Exact Imaging (www.exactimaging.com), the world's leader in high resolution micro-ultrasound systems enabling real-time imaging and biopsy guidance for the prostate, proudly announces this it has been chosen as Life Science Ontario's 2019 Life Science Company of the Year.

"Exact Imaging is redefining the diagnosis of prostate cancer by driving significant benefits for patients, clinicians and the healthcare system globally", says LSO President and CEO Dr. Jason Field. "They are an excellent example of how Ontario-based innovation, coupled with manufacturing and commercialization expertise is fostering world-class medical device companies. We are proud to have chosen Exact Imaging as our 2019 Life Science Company of the Year and look forward to watching their continued growth in the global marketplace".

"We are honored to have been selected as LSO's 2019 Life Science Company of the Year and I'm especially pleased for our 54-person team who have worked tirelessly to create and commercialize a technology that is changing lives and, through our customers, changing outcomes," says Randy AuCoin, Exact Imaging's President and CEO. "We are incredibly proud to be a Canadian-based company and are appreciative of the amazing ecosystem of medical device suppliers, partners and experts in Ontario who make up our extended family".

The LSO awards will be presented to Exact Imaging during LSO's Celebration of Success Awards Dinner at Toronto's Liberty Grand, February 27, 2019.

About Life Sciences Ontario:

Life Sciences Ontario (LSO) is a member-driven organization that represents and promotes the province's vibrant and diverse life sciences sector. LSO collaborates with governments, academia, industry, and other life science organizations in Ontario and across Canada to promote and encourage commercial success throughout the sector. Membership in Life Sciences Ontario includes individuals, students, emerging companies, investors, service providers, and companies with marketed products. The organization provides a wide range of networking and educational events, and operates a mentorship program that is helping to develop highly-skilled talent and build new business opportunities for the life sciences sector. LSO is an effective conduit for delivering policy options to governments, and is dedicated to promoting Ontario's life sciences sector internationally.

About Exact Imaging:

Exact Imaging (www.exactimaging.com) is the world's leader in high-resolution micro-ultrasound systems enabling real-time imaging and guided biopsies in the urological market for prostate cancer. Exact Imaging's ExactVu™ micro-ultrasound platform operates at 29 MHz and enables a whole new level of resolution with the benefits of ease of use, affordability, and is an extension of the current urological workflow. Using the Exact Imaging platform, urologists are able to visualize areas of interest in the prostate and specifically target biopsies at those areas. For those cases where MRI might assist (i.e., prior negative biopsies), the FusionVu™ micro-US/MRI fusion application operates on the ExactVu micro-ultrasound platform and facilitates MRI fusion-based targeting. The ExactVu micro-ultrasound system including the FusionVu application have received regulatory approval in the European Union (CE Mark), the United States (FDA 510(k)) and Canada (Health Canada medical device license).

