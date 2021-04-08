Exact Sciences schedules first quarter 2021 earnings call

MADISON, Wis., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS) today announced that the company plans to release its first quarter 2021 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on May 4, 2021. Following the release, company management will host a webcast and conference call at 5 p.m. EDT to discuss financial results and business progress.

Date: Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Time: 5 p.m. EDT

Webcast: The live webcast can be accessed at www.exactsciences.com

Telephone: Domestic callers, dial 833-235-7650



International callers, dial +1 647-689-4171



Access code for both domestic and international callers: 5789488



An archive of the webcast will be available at www.exactsciences.com. A replay of the conference call will be available by calling 800-585-8367 domestically or 416-621-4642 internationally. The access code for the replay of the call is 5789488. The webcast, conference call and replay are open to all interested parties.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard and Oncotype DX, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to take on some of the deadliest cancers and improve patient care. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.

