Exact Sciences to participate in June investor conferences

MADISON, Wis., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS) today announced that company management will participate in the following virtual conferences and invited investors to participate by webcast.

Fireside Chat on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EDT



Fireside Chat on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EDT



Fireside Chat on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 2:10 p.m. EDT



Fireside Chat on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 10:05 a.m. EDT

The webcasts can be accessed in the investor relations section of Exact Sciences' website at www.exactsciences.com.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter answers to give people the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard and Oncotype tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to support patients throughout their cancer diagnosis and treatment. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.

