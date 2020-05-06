Exactus Advisors Launches Leadership Practice

CHICAGO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exactus Advisors LLP (Exactus), a nationally recognized advisory firm, is proud to announce the launch of our Leadership and Strategy practice, led by Jimmy F. Blackmon. Focused on addressing the complex leadership and strategy challenges at the intersection of process, technology, and operations. This practice provides our clients with the tools and expertise to develop and prepare their leaders to successfully plan and execute winning strategies in the 21st Century.

Exactus Advisors LLP

"Our clients operate in an increasingly complex and fast-paced marketplace. Companies must constantly evolve and adapt to ensure they are structured to deliver the products and services they need to solve their customers' challenges," said Jimmy Blackmon.

"In today's tough times, we are fortunate and blessed to have Jimmy at the helm of our great firm. He is one of the most seasoned and innovative leaders that I know, and we want to share his vast experiences with our clients," said Tom Lebamoff, Exactus, CEO, Co-founder.

Mr. Blackmon understands how to navigate the complexities of the 21st century. His ability to develop an organizational strategy, build living systems and processes that enable organizations to thrive with speed and agility in the modern era, and build cohesive teams driven by vision and purpose are unparalleled. Through dynamic instruction, keynote speeches, executive workshops, 360s, and personal executive coaching, he has established a reputation for moving complex organizations that our under crisis to success.

Let Exactus make a difference in your organization by accelerating team focus, so results are achieved. Mr. Blackmon will motivate your team to define success, set goals, and maximize their own personal potential. Reach out to Jimmy at [email protected] to learn more.

About Exactus Advisors

Exactus Advisors solves complex business problems by creating simple practical solutions that drive operational improvement and value. To achieve this, we invest our time upfront to get to know you and your business allowing us to use a combination of our expertise and your insight, to create a uniquely tailored solution alongside experienced execution support if desired. With over three decades of experience advising and delivering for our clients, we have a proven record of producing improved, sustainable value. Learn more at www.exactusadvisors.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Jimmy F. Blackmon

Prior to Exactus, Mr. Blackmon was a highly sought out leadership circuit speaker and author, sharing his experiences and insights from the battlefield to the boardroom, after 25 years of distinguished service in the Army protecting our freedoms and leading high-risk missions all over the world.

He was awarded the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, four Bronze Star Medals, and four Air Medals. Mr. Blackmon is the author of three books: Southern Roots, a memoir of growing up in the South, PALE HORSE, Hunting Terrorists and Commanding Heroes with the 101st Airborne Division and Cowboys Over Iraq, Leadership from the Saddle .

Related Images

jimmy-blackmon.jpeg

Jimmy Blackmon

SOURCE Exactus Advisors LLP

Related Links

http://www.exactusadvisors.com

