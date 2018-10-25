ExactVu Micro-Ultrasound System has Unprecedented Clinical Presence at 7th Meeting of the EAU Section of Urological Imaging (ESUI)

Compelling Micro-Ultrasound Results from Seven Clinics is featured in Unprecedented

Eight Clinical Posters, Three Clinical Presentations and in Two Hands-On Training Sessions

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Exact Imaging (www.exactimaging.com), the world's leader in high resolution micro-ultrasound systems enabling real-time imaging and biopsy guidance for the prostate, announced that compelling results derived from the ExactVu micro-ultrasound systemare featured in an unprecedented eight Clinical Posters, three Clinical Presentations and in two Hands-On Training Sessions at EAU's 7th Meeting of the EAU Section of Urological Imaging (ESUI).

The 7th ESUI meeting will be held on November 8, 2018 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands in conjunction with the 10th European Multidisciplinary Meeting on Urological Cancers (EMUC). ESUI's 2018 theme is "Getting it right: Indications for modern urological imaging" and the meeting highlights the latest developments in urological imaging.

"We are thrilled to have such a significant presence at ESUI, the largest annual meeting in urological imaging", says Randy AuCoin, Exact Imaging's President and CEO. "The large number of Clinical Posters and Clinical Presentations citing compelling results from the ExactVu platform is reflective of the quick growth in adoption and clinical utility of micro-ultrasound. In addition, the ExactVu system's rapid learning curve, the consistency of results across seven urological clinics in different settings represented at ESUI, and the very positive detection rates provides strong clinical evidence for micro-ultrasound as a leading solution for guiding real-time targeted prostate biopsies".

The posters and talks include clinical results from ExactVu customers at Ordensklinikum Linz (Linz, Austria), Polyclinique de Reims Bezannes (Reims, France), Urology of Virginia (Virginia Beach, USA), Princess Margaret Cancer Centre (Toronto, Canada), Humanitas (Milan, Italy), Cleveland Clinic (Cleveland, USA) and Urología Clínica (Bilbao, Spain).

The Clinical Presentations citing the ExactVu platform are:

Micro-ultrasound: Down to 100 microns, does it help? (G. Lughezzani)

(G. Lughezzani) Accuracy of Micro-Ultrasound for Identification of Prostate Cancer: A Comparative Study with Whole Mount Pathology (B. Wodlinger)

(B. Wodlinger) Diagnostic Accuracy of Targeted Prostate Biopsies: A Prospective Trial Comparing Micro-Ultrasound with Multiparametric MRI for the Detection of Prostate Cancer (G. Lughezzani)

The Clinical Posters include the following:

The ExactVu / FusionVu platform will also be demonstrated live at the ESUI Hands-on Training in MRI Fusion Biopsy Workshops on Friday, November 9, 2018 at 10.00 and 14.00.

About Exact Imaging:

Exact Imaging (www.exactimaging.com) is the world's leader in high-resolution micro-ultrasound systems enabling real-time imaging and guided biopsies in the urological market for prostate cancer. Exact Imaging's ExactVu™ micro-ultrasound platform operates at 29 MHz and enables a whole new level of resolution with the benefits of ease of use, affordability, and is an extension of the current urological workflow. Using the Exact Imaging platform, urologists are able to visualize areas of interest in the prostate and specifically target biopsies at those areas. For the minority of cases where MRI might assist (i.e., prior negative biopsies), the FusionVu™ micro-US/MRI fusion application operates on the ExactVu micro-ultrasound platform and facilitates MRI fusion-based targeting. The ExactVu micro-ultrasound system including the FusionVu application have received regulatory approval in the European Union (CE Mark), the United States (FDA 510(k)) and Canada (Health Canada medical device license).

