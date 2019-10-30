Exantas Capital Corp. Reports Results For Three And Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE: XAN) ("XAN" or the "Company") reports results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Significant Items and Highlights

GAAP net income allocable to common shares was $0.31 per share-diluted for the three months ended September 30, 2019 .

Core Earnings were $0.31 per common share-diluted for the three months ended September 30, 2019 (see Schedule I).

Management anticipates the Company will declare a cash dividend of $0.275 per share on its common stock for the fourth quarter of 2019, which would be a 10.0% increase over the third quarter of 2019 dividend of $0.25 per share and a 57.1% increase over the fourth quarter of 2018 dividend of $0.175 per share.

XAN originated or acquired $105.1 million and $739.1 million of new commercial real estate ("CRE") loans during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 , respectively. (see Schedule III).

GAAP book value was $14.12 per common share at September 30 , 2019, up from $14.06 per common share at June 30, 2019 .

Economic book value, which adjusts for the face redemption amounts of the Company's outstanding preferred stock and convertible senior notes, was $13.71 per common share at September 30 , 2019, up from $13.63 per common share at June 30, 2019 (see Schedule IV).

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Results

GAAP net income allocable to common shares was $10.0 million , or $0.31 per share-diluted, and $21.8 million , or $0.69 per share-diluted, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 , respectively, as compared to GAAP net income allocable to common shares of $6.0 million , or $0.19 per share-diluted, and a GAAP net loss allocable to common shares of $394,000 , or $(0.01) per share-diluted, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 , respectively.

GAAP net income allocable to common shares for the three months ended September 30, 2019 includes a $1.1 million , or $0.04 per share-diluted, non-cash recovery on provisions for loan losses resulting substantially from the repayment in full of $72.6 million of loans that were risk rated in category 3 (behind underwritten expectations) at June 30, 2019 .

Core Earnings were $9.9 million , or $0.31 per common share-diluted, and $26.6 million , or $0.84 per common share-diluted, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 , respectively (see Schedule I).

Common stock cash dividends of $0.25 and $0.675 per share were declared and have since been paid for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 , respectively.

Additional Items

Commercial Real Estate

Substantially all of XAN's $1.8 billion CRE loan portfolio comprised floating rate senior whole loans at September 30, 2019 .

XAN's CRE floating rate whole loan portfolio had a weighted average spread of 3.64% over the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") of 2.02% at September 30, 2019 .

The following table summarizes XAN's CRE loan activities and fundings of previous commitments for the three, nine and twelve months ended September 30, 2019 (in millions, except percentages and amounts in footnotes):





Three Months Ended September 30, 2019



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019



Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2019

New CRE loan commitments

$ 105.1



$ 519.6



$ 794.4

New CRE preferred equity investment



—





8.7





8.7

Total CRE loan commitments and investments



105.1





528.3





803.1

Payoffs and paydowns (1)(2)



(256.8)





(461.2)





(664.3)

Previous commitments funded



7.9





32.2





45.4

New unfunded loan commitments and investments



(12.0)





(39.6)





(70.0)

Net CRE loans (repaid) funded



(155.8)





59.7





114.2



























Acquired CRE loans (committed balance)



—





210.8





210.8

Payoffs and paydowns (1)



(0.1)





(16.8)





(16.8)

Previous commitments funded



0.2





0.2





0.2

Acquired unfunded loan commitments



—





(14.0)





(14.0)

Net CRE loans acquired



0.1





180.2





180.2



























Net CRE loans (repaid) funded and acquired

$ (155.7)



$ 239.9



$ 294.4



























Weighted average one-month LIBOR floor on new originations and acquisitions (3)



2.34 %



2.28 %



2.23 % Weighted average spread above one-month LIBOR (3)



3.10 %



3.42 %



3.33 % Weighted average unlevered yield, including amortization of origination fees and acquisition costs



5.75 %



5.90 %



5.85 %





(1) CRE loan payoffs and extensions resulted in exit and extension fees of $741,000, $1.7 million and $2.7 million during the three, nine and twelve months ended September 30, 2019, respectively. (2) Activity excludes legacy CRE loans. (3) Applies to new floating rate CRE whole loans funded and acquired.

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

XAN's $506.0 million commercial mortgage-backed securities ("CMBS") portfolio, at par, had a carrying value of $471.8 million (due substantially to net purchase discounts) and a weighted average coupon of 4.54% at September 30, 2019.

The following table summarizes XAN's CMBS activities, at face value, for the three, nine and twelve months ended September 30, 2019 (in millions, except percentages):





Three Months Ended September 30, 2019



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019



Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2019

CMBS acquisitions

$ 33.5



$ 74.2



$ 157.4

Sales



—





(0.6)





(5.6)

Principal paydowns



(9.5)





(33.5)





(40.2)

CMBS acquisitions, net

$ 24.0



$ 40.1



$ 111.6



























Weighted average coupon at the respective period end (1)



4.66 %



4.77 %



4.57 %

(1) Applies to new CMBS acquired during the respective periods.

Commercial Real Estate Securitizations

XAN completed the liquidation of Resource Capital Corp. 2017-CRE5, Ltd. ("RCC 2017-CRE5") on July 16, 2019 by repaying the $42.0 million of remaining notes outstanding. Following the liquidation, $112.8 million of CRE loans, at par, that had been financed by RCC 2017-CRE5 were distributed to XAN.

Liquidity

At October 30, 2019 , XAN's available liquidity consisted of two primary sources:

unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $56.6 million ; and

approximately $126.6 million of liquidity from available financing of unlevered CRE loans and CMBS.

Common Stock Book Value, Economic Book Value and Total Stockholders' Equity

The following table rolls forward XAN's common stock book value from June 30, 2019 to September 30, 2019 and reconciles common stock book value to economic book value, a non-GAAP measure, at September 30, 2019 (see Schedule IV) (in thousands, except per share data and amounts in footnotes):





Total Amount



Per Share Amount

Common stock book value at June 30, 2019 (1)

$ 441,996



$ 14.06

Net income allocable to common shares



9,969





0.31

Change in other comprehensive income:















Available-for-sale securities



1,387





0.04

Derivatives



(1,908)





(0.06)

Common stock dividends



(7,862)





(0.25)

Common stock dividends on unvested shares



(106)





—

Accretion from additional shares outstanding at September 30, 2019 (2)



594





0.02

Total net increase



2,074





0.06

Common stock book value at September 30, 2019 (1)(3)

$ 444,070



$ 14.12



















Reconciling items in arriving at economic book value at September 30, 2019:















Non-cash convertible senior notes' unamortized discounts:















4.50% Convertible Senior Notes



(8,833)





(0.28)

8.00% Convertible Senior Notes



(41)





—

Series C Preferred Stock redemption value in excess of carrying value



(4,045)





(0.13)

Economic book value at September 30, 2019

$ 431,151



$ 13.71







(1) Per share calculations exclude unvested restricted stock, as disclosed on the consolidated balance sheets, of 424,164 and 426,771 shares at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively. The denominators for the calculations are 31,446,738 and 31,443,123 at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively. (2) Per share amount calculations include 3,615 additional shares of restricted stock that vested during the three months ended September 30, 2019. (3) Common stock book value is calculated as total stockholders' equity of $560.0 million less preferred stock equity of $116.0 million at September 30, 2019.

The following table presents the economic book value per common share at the dates presented:





At September 30, 2019



At June 30, 2019



At March 31, 2019



At December 31, 2018



At September 30, 2018

Economic book value

$ 13.71



$ 13.63



$ 13.60



$ 13.54



$ 13.72













































Investment Portfolio

The following table summarizes the amortized cost and net carrying amount of XAN's investment portfolio at September 30, 2019, classified by asset type (in thousands, except percentages and amounts in footnotes):

At September 30, 2019

Amortized Cost



Net Carrying Amount



Percent of Portfolio



Weighted Average Coupon

Core Assets:































CRE whole loans (1)(2)

$ 1,754,797



$ 1,753,337





76.76 %

5.82%

CRE mezzanine loan and preferred equity investments (2)



30,476





30,476





1.33 %

11.18%

CMBS, fixed rate (3)



118,481





125,198





5.48 %

4.10%

CMBS, floating rate (3)



346,408





346,650





15.18 %

4.75%

Total Core Assets



2,250,162





2,255,661





98.75 %







Non-Core Assets:































Legacy CRE loans (4)(5)



34,762





28,638





1.25 %

1.51%

Total Core and Non-Core Assets

$ 2,284,924



$ 2,284,299





100.00 %













(1) Net carrying amount includes an allowance for loan losses of $1.5 million at September 30, 2019. (2) Classified as CRE loans on the consolidated balance sheet. (3) Classified as investment securities available-for-sale on the consolidated balance sheet. (4) Includes one legacy CRE loan with an amortized cost of $11.5 million classified as a CRE loan on the consolidated balance sheet as XAN intends to hold this loan to maturity. (5) Net carrying amount includes a lower of cost or market value adjustment at September 30, 2019.

Strategic Plan Update

In November 2016, XAN's board of directors approved the strategic plan (the "Plan"). The Plan contemplated disposing of certain loans underwritten prior to 2010, exiting non-core businesses and investments, and maintaining a dividend policy based on sustainable earnings. XAN has substantially completed the execution of the Plan.

At September 30, 2019, XAN had approximately $28.6 million, composed of two legacy CRE loans, remaining of the $480.1 million of identified Plan assets.

Supplemental Information

The following schedules of reconciliations and supplemental information at September 30, 2019 are included at the end of this release:

Schedule I - Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Core Earnings;

Schedule II - Summary of Securitization Performance Statistics;

Schedule III - CRE Loan Activities;

Schedule IV - Economic Book Value Per Share; and

Schedule V - Supplemental Information.

About Exantas Capital Corp.

Exantas Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.

The Company is externally managed by Exantas Capital Manager Inc. (the "Manager"), which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of C-III Capital Partners LLC, a leading commercial real estate investment management and services company engaged in a broad range of activities.

For more information, please visit XAN's website at www.exantas.com or contact investor relations at IR@exantas.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this release may include forward-looking statements, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties. XAN's actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied in this release. The risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements contained in this release include those related to:

fluctuations in interest rates and related hedging activities;

the availability of debt and equity capital to acquire and finance investments;

defaults or bankruptcies by borrowers on XAN's loans or on loans underlying its investments;

adverse market trends that have affected and may continue to affect the value of real estate and other assets underlying XAN's investments;

increases in financing or administrative costs; and

general business and economic conditions that have in the past impaired and may in the future impair the credit quality of borrowers and XAN's ability to originate loans.

For further information concerning these and other risks pertaining to the forward-looking statements contained in this release, and to the general risks to which XAN is subject, see Item 1A, "Risk Factors," included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the risks expressed in its other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

XAN cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date of this release. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to XAN or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, XAN undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Furthermore, certain non-GAAP financial measures are discussed in this release. XAN's presentation of this information is not intended to be considered in isolation of or as a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP are set forth in Schedule I and Schedule IV of this release and can be accessed through XAN's filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov .

The remainder of this release contains XAN's unaudited (2019) and audited (2018) consolidated balance sheets, unaudited consolidated statements of operations, a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Core Earnings, a summary of securitization performance statistics, a summary of XAN's CRE loan activities, a reconciliation of XAN's common stock book value to its economic book value and supplemental information regarding XAN's CRE loan portfolio.

EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data)





September 30, 2019



December 31, 2018





(unaudited)









ASSETS (1)















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 51,286



$ 82,816

Restricted cash



16,614





12,658

Accrued interest receivable



8,647





8,198

CRE loans, net of allowances of $1,460 and $1,401



1,795,310





1,551,967

Investment securities available-for-sale



471,848





418,998

Principal paydowns receivable



105,464





32,083

Investments in unconsolidated entities



1,548





1,548

Derivatives, at fair value



—





985

Other assets



4,069





4,015

Assets held for sale (amounts include $17,141 and $17,000 of legacy CRE loans held for sale in continuing operations)



17,407





17,645

Total assets

$ 2,472,193



$ 2,130,913

LIABILITIES (2)















Accounts payable and other liabilities

$ 3,229



$ 7,550

Management fee payable



1,142





938

Accrued interest payable



2,523





4,224

Borrowings



1,887,426





1,554,223

Distributions payable



9,693





7,265

Derivatives, at fair value



6,355





1,043

Accrued tax liability



33





31

Liabilities held for sale



1,766





1,820

Total liabilities



1,912,167





1,577,094

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Preferred stock, par value $0.001: 10,000,000 shares authorized 8.625% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share; 4,800,000 and 4,800,000 shares issued and outstanding



5





5

Common stock, par value $0.001: 125,000,000 shares authorized; 31,870,902 and 31,657,499 shares issued and outstanding (including 424,164 and 422,671 of unvested restricted shares)



32





32

Additional paid-in capital



1,084,365





1,082,677

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



1,156





(3,057)

Distributions in excess of earnings



(525,532)





(525,838)

Total stockholders' equity



560,026





553,819

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 2,472,193



$ 2,130,913



EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Continued) (in thousands, except share and per share data)





September 30, 2019



December 31, 2018





(unaudited)









(1) Assets of consolidated variable interest entities ("VIEs") included in total assets above:















Restricted cash

$ 5,808



$ 6,189

Accrued interest receivable



4,308





3,548

CRE loans, pledged as collateral and net of allowances of $895 and $763



1,080,532





700,223

Principal paydowns receivable



26,308





31,914

Other assets



95





157

Total assets of consolidated VIEs

$ 1,117,051



$ 742,031

(2) Liabilities of consolidated VIEs included in total liabilities above:















Accounts payable and other liabilities

$ 137



$ 75

Accrued interest payable



1,053





709

Borrowings



882,510





501,045

Total liabilities of consolidated VIEs

$ 883,700



$ 501,829



EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended



For the Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

REVENUES































Interest income:































CRE loans

$ 32,558



$ 26,496



$ 90,289



$ 74,314

Securities



6,596





5,217





19,562





12,878

Other



138





123





511





261

Total interest income



39,292





31,836





110,362





87,453

Interest expense



22,712





17,322





63,688





47,865

Net interest income



16,580





14,514





46,674





39,588

Other revenue



25





25





77





82

Total revenues



16,605





14,539





46,751





39,670

OPERATING EXPENSES































Management fees



2,528





2,813





6,862





8,438

Equity compensation



552





757





1,647





2,383

General and administrative



2,086





2,336





7,158





7,943

Depreciation and amortization



8





36





39





68

(Recovery of) provision for loan losses, net



(1,137)





(461)





58





(1,260)

Total operating expenses



4,037





5,481





15,764





17,572









































12,568





9,058





30,987





22,098

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)































Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities



—





454





—





231

Net realized and unrealized gain on investment securities available-for-sale and loans and derivatives



—





279





4





569

Net realized and unrealized gain on investment securities, trading



—





—





—





53

Fair value adjustments on financial assets held for sale



(55)





(1,588)





(1,457)





(6,244)

Other income



107





57





259





574

Total other income (expense)



52





(798)





(1,194)





(4,817)



































INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES



12,620





8,260





29,793





17,281

Income tax benefit



—





—





—





31

NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS



12,620





8,260





29,793





17,312

NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX



(63)





364





(212)





161

NET INCOME



12,557





8,624





29,581





17,473

Net income allocated to preferred shares



(2,588)





(2,588)





(7,763)





(10,385)

Consideration paid in excess of carrying value of preferred shares



—





—





—





(7,482)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ALLOCABLE TO COMMON SHARES

$ 9,969



$ 6,036



$ 21,818



$ (394)

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC:































CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.32



$ 0.18



$ 0.70



$ (0.02)

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS



—





0.01





(0.01)





0.01

TOTAL NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$ 0.32



$ 0.19



$ 0.69



$ (0.01)

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED:































CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.31



$ 0.18



$ 0.70



$ (0.02)

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS



—





0.01





(0.01)





0.01

TOTAL NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$ 0.31



$ 0.19



$ 0.69



$ (0.01)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC



31,445,492





31,229,969





31,421,294





31,186,057

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED



31,714,755





31,477,398





31,634,371





31,186,057



SCHEDULE I

EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO CORE EARNINGS

(unaudited)

Core Earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure that XAN uses to evaluate its operating performance.

Core Earnings exclude the effects of certain transactions and GAAP adjustments that XAN believes are not indicative of its current CRE loan portfolio and other CRE-related investments and operations. Core Earnings exclude income (loss) from all non-core assets, such as commercial finance, middle market lending, residential mortgage lending, certain legacy CRE loans and other non-CRE assets designated as assets held for sale at the initial measurement date of December 31, 2016.

Core Earnings, for reporting purposes, is defined as GAAP net income (loss) allocable to common shares, excluding (i) non-cash equity compensation expense, (ii) unrealized gains and losses, (iii) non-cash provisions for loan losses, (iv) non-cash impairments on securities, (v) non-cash amortization of discounts or premiums associated with borrowings, (vi) net income or loss from a limited partnership interest owned at the initial measurement date, (vii) net income or loss from non-core assets,(1)(2) (viii) real estate depreciation and amortization, (ix) foreign currency gains or losses and (x) income or loss from discontinued operations. Core Earnings may also be adjusted periodically to exclude certain one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain non-cash items.

Although pursuant to the Third Amended and Restated Management Agreement XAN calculates incentive compensation using Core Earnings that exclude incentive compensation payable to the Manager, XAN includes incentive compensation payable to the Manager in calculating Core Earnings for reporting purposes.

Core Earnings allocable to common shares, adjusted ("Core Earnings Adjusted") is a non-GAAP financial measure used to evaluate XAN's operating performance. Core Earnings Adjusted exclude certain non-recurring items and the results of certain transactions that are not indicative of XAN's ongoing operating performance.

Core Earnings and Core Earnings Adjusted do not represent net income or cash generated from operating activities and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP net income or as measures of liquidity under GAAP. XAN's methodology for calculating Core Earnings and Core Earnings Adjusted may differ from methodologies used by other companies to calculate similar supplemental performance measures, and, accordingly, its reported Core Earnings and Core Earnings Adjusted may not be comparable to similar performance measures used by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation from GAAP net income (loss) allocable to common shares to Core Earnings allocable to common shares and Core Earnings allocable to common shares, adjusted for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data and the amount in the footnotes):