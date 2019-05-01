Exantas Capital Corp. Reports Results For Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

NEW YORK, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE: XAN) ("XAN" or the "Company") reports results for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Significant Items and Highlights

GAAP net income allocable to common shares of $0.18 per share-diluted for the three months ended March 31, 2019 .

per share-diluted for the three months ended . Core Earnings were $0.25 per common share-diluted for the three months ended March 31, 2019 (see Schedule I).

per common share-diluted for the three months ended (see Schedule I). Management anticipates the Company will declare a cash dividend of $0.225 per share on its common stock for the second quarter of 2019, which would be a 12.5% increase over the first quarter of 2019 dividend of $0.20 per share and a 125% increase over the second quarter of 2018 dividend of $0.10 per share.

per share on its common stock for the second quarter of 2019, which would be a 12.5% increase over the first quarter of 2019 dividend of per share and a 125% increase over the second quarter of 2018 dividend of per share. XAN originated $171.0 million of new commercial real estate ("CRE") loans during the three months ended March 31, 2019 (see Schedule III).

of new commercial real estate ("CRE") loans during the three months ended (see Schedule III). Book value was $14.06 per common share at March 31, 2019 as compared to $14.02 per common share at December 31, 2018 and includes an increase of $0.13 per common share for the net improvement in the mark-to-market on the commercial mortgage-backed securities ("CMBS") portfolio.

per common share at as compared to per common share at and includes an increase of per common share for the net improvement in the mark-to-market on the commercial mortgage-backed securities ("CMBS") portfolio. Economic book value, which adjusts for the face redemption amounts of the Company's outstanding preferred stock and convertible senior notes, was $13.60 per common share at March 31, 2019 as compared to $13.54 per common share at December 31, 2018 (see Schedule IV).

per common share at as compared to per common share at (see Schedule IV). XAN closed a CRE debt securitization that financed CRE loans of $687.2 million on April 17, 2019 at a weighted average cost of the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") plus 1.32%.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Results

GAAP net income allocable to common shares was $5.5 million , or $0.18 per share-diluted, for the three months ended March 31, 2019 as compared to a GAAP net loss allocable to common shares of $12.6 million , or $(0.40) per share-diluted, for the three months ended March 31, 2018 .

, or per share-diluted, for the three months ended as compared to a GAAP net loss allocable to common shares of , or per share-diluted, for the three months ended . GAAP net income allocable to common shares for the three months ended March 31, 2019 includes an increase to the general loan reserve of $1.0 million , or $(0.03) per share-diluted.

includes an increase to the general loan reserve of , or per share-diluted. Core Earnings of $7.8 million , or $0.25 per common share-diluted, for the three months ended March 31, 2019 (see Schedule I).

Additional Items

Commercial Real Estate

Substantially all of XAN's $1.7 billion CRE loan portfolio comprised floating rate senior whole loans at March 31, 2019 .

CRE loan portfolio comprised floating rate senior whole loans at . XAN's CRE floating rate whole loan portfolio had a weighted average spread of 3.86% and 3.95% over one-month LIBOR of 2.49% and 2.50% at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 , respectively.

The following table summarizes XAN's CRE loan activities and fundings of previous commitments for the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (in millions, except percentages and amounts in footnotes):





Three Months

Ended March 31,

2019

Twelve Months

Ended March 31,

2019

Three Months

Ended March 31,

2018

Twelve Months

Ended March 31,

2018 New CRE loan commitments

$ 171.0

$ 886.2

$ 127.1

$ 598.5 New CRE preferred equity investment



—



—



19.2



19.2 Total CRE loan commitments and investments



171.0



886.2



146.3



617.7 Sale, payoffs and paydowns (1)(2)



(67.4)



(591.6)



(51.5)



(500.3) Previous commitments funded



13.0



53.8



10.5



35.8 New unfunded loan commitments



(6.3)



(73.7)



(13.6)



(70.1) Net CRE loans funded

$ 110.3

$ 274.7

$ 91.7

$ 83.1

























Weighted average one-month LIBOR floor on new originations (3)



2.40%



2.04%



1.37%



1.13% Weighted average spread above one-month LIBOR (3)



3.16%



3.27%



3.94%



4.28% Weighted average unlevered yield, including amortization of origination fees



5.96%



5.83%



5.79%



5.76%





(1) CRE loan payoffs and extensions resulted in exit and extension fees of $475,000 and $3.1 million during the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2019, respectively,

and $370,000 and $1.2 million during the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2018, respectively. (2) Activity excludes legacy CRE loans. (3) Applicable to new floating rate CRE whole loans funded.

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

XAN's CMBS portfolio had a carrying value of $440.9 million and a weighted average coupon of 4.81% at March 31, 2019 .

The following table summarizes XAN's CMBS activities, at face value, for the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (in millions, except percentages):











Three Months

Ended March 31,

2019

Twelve Months

Ended March 31,

2019

Three Months

Ended March 31,

2018

Twelve Months

Ended March 31,

2018 CMBS acquisitions







$ 27.5

$ 235.5

$ 44.3

$ 256.2 Sales









—



(14.9)



—



(7.4) Principal paydowns









(12.2)



(29.7)



(3.4)



(50.5) CMBS acquisitions, net







$ 15.3

$ 190.9

$ 40.9

$ 198.3































Weighted average coupon at the respective period end









4.91%



4.68%



3.88%



4.14%

Commercial Real Estate Securitizations

XAN closed a CRE debt securitization that financed CRE loans of $687.2 million on April 17, 2019 and issued $585.8 million of non-recourse, floating-rate notes, of which the Company purchased $10.0 million of the Class D notes rated BBB(low)(sf), at a weighted average cost of one-month LIBOR plus 1.32%.

Liquidity

At April 30, 2019 , XAN's available liquidity consisted of two primary sources:

, XAN's available liquidity consisted of two primary sources: unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $70.6 million ; and

; and

approximately $119.1 million of liquidity from available financing of unlevered CRE loans and CMBS.

Common Stock Book Value, Economic Book Value and Total Stockholders' Equity

The following table rolls forward XAN's common stock book value from December 31, 2018 to March 31, 2019 and reconciles common stock book value to economic book value, a non-GAAP measure, at March 31, 2019 (see Schedule IV) (in thousands, except per share data and amounts in footnotes):









Total Amount

Per Share Amount Common stock book value at December 31, 2018 (1)





$ 437,863

$ 14.02 Net income allocable to common shares







5,545



0.18 Change in other comprehensive income:















Available-for-sale securities







5,865



0.19 Derivatives







(1,716)



(0.06) Common stock dividends







(6,287)



(0.20) Common stock dividends on unvested shares







(86)



— Accretion (dilution) from additional shares outstanding at March 31, 2019 (2)







683



(0.07) Total net increase







4,004



0.04 Common stock book value at March 31, 2019 (1)(3)





$ 441,867

$ 14.06

















Reconciling items in arriving at economic book value at March 31, 2019:















Non-cash convertible senior notes' unamortized discounts:















4.50% Convertible Senior Notes







(10,186)



(0.33) 8.00% Convertible Senior Notes







(112)



— Series C Preferred Stock redemption value in excess of carrying value







(4,045)



(0.13) Economic book value at March 31, 2019





$ 427,524

$ 13.60





(1) Per share calculations exclude unvested restricted stock, as disclosed on the consolidated balance sheets, of 430,986 and 422,671 shares at

March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. The denominators for the calculations are 31,436,120 and 31,234,828 at March 31, 2019

and December 31, 2018, respectively. (2) Per share amount calculations include 201,292 additional shares of restricted stock that vested during the three months ended March 31, 2019. (3) Common stock book value is calculated as total stockholders' equity of $557.8 million less preferred stock equity of $116.0 million at March 31,

2019.

The following table presents the economic book value per common share for the periods then ended:







At March 31,

2019



At December

31, 2018



At September

30, 2018



At June 30,

2018



At March 31,

2018

Economic book value



$ 13.60



$ 13.54



$ 13.72



$ 13.56



$ 13.36















































Investment Portfolio

The following table summarizes the amortized cost and net carrying amount of XAN's investment portfolio at March 31, 2019, classified by asset type (in thousands, except percentages and amounts in footnotes):

At March 31, 2019



Amortized

Cost

Net Carrying

Amount

Percent of

Portfolio

Weighted

Average

Coupon Core Assets:

























CRE whole loans (1)(2)



$ 1,627,574

$ 1,625,147



76.70%

6.35% CRE mezzanine loan and preferred equity investment (2)





24,435



24,435



1.15%

11.21% CMBS, fixed rate (3)





116,679



119,018



5.62%

4.07% CMBS, floating rate (3)





321,957



321,862



15.19%

5.17% Total Core Assets





2,090,645



2,090,462



98.66%





Non-Core Assets:

























Structured notes (4)





1,000



—



—%

N/A (7) Direct financing leases (4)





801



66



—%

N/A (7) Legacy CRE loans (5)(6)





33,266



28,498



1.34%

1.70% Total Non-Core Assets





35,067



28,564



1.34%





Total Core and Non-Core Assets



$ 2,125,712

$ 2,119,026



100.00%











(1) Net carrying amount includes an allowance for loan losses of $2.4 million at March 31, 2019. (2) Classified as CRE loans on the consolidated balance sheet. (3) Classified as investment securities available-for-sale on the consolidated balance sheet. (4) Classified as other assets on the consolidated balance sheet. (5) Includes one legacy CRE loan with an amortized cost of $11.5 million classified as CRE loans on the consolidated balance sheet as XAN intends to

hold this loan to maturity. (6) Net carrying amount includes a lower of cost or market value adjustment at March 31, 2019. (7) There are no stated rates associated with these investments.

Strategic Plan Update

In November 2016, XAN's board of directors approved the strategic plan (the "Plan"). The Plan contemplated disposing of certain loans underwritten prior to 2010, exiting non-core businesses and investments, and maintaining a dividend policy based on sustainable earnings. XAN has substantially completed the execution of the Plan.

At March 31, 2019, XAN had approximately $28.5 million, composed of two legacy CRE loans, remaining of the $480.1 million of identified Plan assets.

Supplemental Information

The following schedules of reconciliations and supplemental information at March 31, 2019 are included at the end of this release:

Schedule I - Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Core Earnings;

Schedule II - Summary of Securitization Performance Statistics;

Schedule III - CRE Loan Activities;

Schedule IV - Economic Book Value Per Share; and

Schedule V - Supplemental Information.

About Exantas Capital Corp.

Exantas Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments.

The Company is externally managed by Exantas Capital Manager Inc. (the "Manager"), which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of C-III Capital Partners LLC, a leading commercial real estate investment management and services company engaged in a broad range of activities.

For more information, please visit XAN's website at www.exantas.com or contact investor relations at IR@exantas.com.

The remainder of this release contains XAN's unaudited (2019) and audited (2018) consolidated balance sheets, unaudited consolidated statements of operations, a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Core Earnings, a summary of securitization performance statistics, a summary of XAN's CRE loan activities, a reconciliation of XAN's common stock book value to its economic book value and supplemental information regarding XAN's CRE loan portfolio.

EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data)



























March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018





(unaudited)





ASSETS (1)













Cash and cash equivalents



$ 55,660

$ 82,816 Restricted cash





7,485



12,658 Accrued interest receivable





8,455



8,198 CRE loans, net of allowances of $2,427 and $1,401





1,661,080



1,551,967 Investment securities available-for-sale





440,880



418,998 Principal paydowns receivable





—



32,083 Investments in unconsolidated entities





1,548



1,548 Derivatives, at fair value





243



985 Other assets





4,463



4,015 Assets held for sale (amounts include $17,000 and $17,000 of legacy CRE loans held

for sale in continuing operations)





17,646



17,645 Total assets



$ 2,197,460

$ 2,130,913 LIABILITIES (2)













Accounts payable and other liabilities



$ 4,370

$ 7,550 Management fee payable





698



938 Accrued interest payable





2,217



4,224 Borrowings





1,620,441



1,554,223 Distributions payable





8,098



7,265 Derivatives, at fair value





1,994



1,043 Accrued tax liability





—



31 Liabilities held for sale





1,819



1,820 Total liabilities





1,639,637



1,577,094 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Preferred stock, par value $0.001: 10,000,000 shares authorized 8.625% Fixed-to-

Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference

$25.00 per share; 4,800,000 and 4,800,000 shares issued and outstanding





5



5 Common stock, par value $0.001: 125,000,000 shares authorized; 31,867,106 and

31,657,499 shares issued and outstanding (including 430,986 and 422,671 unvested

restricted shares)





32



32 Additional paid-in capital





1,083,360



1,082,677 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





1,092



(3,057) Distributions in excess of earnings





(526,666)



(525,838) Total stockholders' equity





557,823



553,819 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



$ 2,197,460

$ 2,130,913

EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Continued)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)















March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018





(unaudited)





(1) Assets of consolidated variable interest entities ("VIEs") included in total assets

above:













Restricted cash



$ 1,334

$ 6,189 Accrued interest receivable





3,258



3,548 CRE loans, pledged as collateral and net of allowances of $763 and $763





686,681



700,223 Principal paydowns receivable





—



31,914 Other assets





34



157 Total assets of consolidated VIEs



$ 691,307

$ 742,031 (2) Liabilities of consolidated VIEs included in total liabilities above:













Accounts payable and other liabilities



$ 102

$ 75 Accrued interest payable





743



709 Borrowings





451,708



501,045 Total liabilities of consolidated VIEs



$ 452,553

$ 501,829

EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMTENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)















For the Three Months Ended





March 31,





2019

2018 REVENUES













Interest income:













CRE loans



$ 27,343

$ 22,383 Securities





6,375



3,456 Other





214



118 Total interest income





33,932



25,957 Interest expense





19,395



14,384 Net interest income





14,537



11,573 Other revenue (expense)





26



(95) Total revenues





14,563



11,478 OPERATING EXPENSES













Management fees





2,083



2,813 Equity compensation





683



967 General and administrative





2,577



3,060 Depreciation and amortization





24



13 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses, net





1,025



(799) Total operating expenses





6,392



6,054























8,171



5,424 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)













Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities





—



(292) Net realized and unrealized loss on investment securities available-for-sale and loans

and derivatives





—



(642) Net realized and unrealized loss on investment securities, trading





—



(5) Fair value adjustments on financial assets held for sale





(102)



(4,665) Other income





101



11 Total other expense





(1)



(5,593)















INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES





8,170



(169) Income tax benefit





—



32 NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS





8,170



(137) NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX





(37)



247 NET INCOME





8,133



110 Net income allocated to preferred shares





(2,588)



(5,210) Consideration paid in excess of carrying value of preferred shares





—



(7,482) NET INCOME (LOSS) ALLOCABLE TO COMMON SHARES



$ 5,545

$ (12,582) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC:













CONTINUING OPERATIONS



$ 0.18

$ (0.41) DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS





—



0.01 TOTAL NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC



$ 0.18

$ (0.40) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED:













CONTINUING OPERATIONS



$ 0.18

$ (0.41) DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS





—



0.01 TOTAL NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED



$ 0.18

$ (0.40) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING -

BASIC





31,379,253



31,111,315 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING -

DILUTED





31,531,286



31,111,315

SCHEDULE I

EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO CORE EARNINGS

(unaudited)

XAN uses Core Earnings as a non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate its operating performance.

Core Earnings exclude the effects of certain transactions and GAAP adjustments that XAN believes are not indicative of its current CRE loan portfolio and other CRE-related investments and operations. Core Earnings exclude income (loss) from all non-core assets, such as commercial finance, middle market lending, residential mortgage lending, certain legacy CRE loans and other non-CRE assets designated as assets held for sale at the initial measurement date of December 31, 2016.

Core Earnings, for reporting purposes, is defined as GAAP net income (loss) allocable to common shares, excluding (i) non-cash equity compensation expense, (ii) unrealized gains and losses, (iii) non-cash provisions for loan losses, (iv) non-cash impairments on securities, (v) non-cash amortization of discounts or premiums associated with borrowings, (vi) net income or loss from a limited partnership interest owned at the initial measurement date, (vii) net income or loss from non-core assets,(1)(2) (viii) real estate depreciation and amortization, (ix) foreign currency gains or losses and (x) income or loss from discontinued operations. Core Earnings may also be adjusted periodically to exclude certain one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain non-cash items.

Although pursuant to the Third Amended and Restated Management Agreement XAN calculates incentive compensation using Core Earnings excluding incentive fees payable to the Manager, XAN includes incentive fees payable to the Manager in Core Earnings for reporting purposes.

Core Earnings does not represent net income or cash generated from operating activities and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP net income or as a measure of liquidity under GAAP. XAN's methodology for calculating Core Earnings may differ from methodologies used by other companies to calculate similar supplemental performance measures, and, accordingly, its reported Core Earnings may not be comparable to similar performance measures used by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation from GAAP net income (loss) allocable to common shares to Core Earnings allocable to common shares and Core Earnings allocable to common shares, adjusted for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data and the amount in footnotes):











For the Three Months Ended









March 31,









2019

2018 Net income (loss) allocable to common shares - GAAP







$ 5,545

$ (12,582) Adjustment for realized gains on CRE assets









—



— Net income (loss) allocable to common shares - GAAP, adjusted









5,545



(12,582) Reconciling items from continuing operations:

















Non-cash equity compensation expense









683



967 Non-cash provision for (recovery of) CRE loan losses









1,025



(799) Litigation settlement expense (3)









—



(2,167) Non-cash amortization of discounts or premiums associated with borrowings









683



778 Income tax benefit from non-core investments (1)(2)









—



(32) Net realized (gain) loss on non-core assets (1)(2)









(8)



215 Net (income) loss from non-core assets (2)









(5)



397 Reconciling items from discontinued operations and CRE loans:

















Net interest income on legacy CRE loans









(233)



(322) Fair value adjustments on legacy CRE loans









102



4,672 Net loss from other non-CRE investments held for sale









—



478 Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of taxes









37



(247) Core Earnings allocable to common shares









7,829



(8,642)



















Reconciling items in arriving at Core Earnings allocable to common shares,adjusted:

















Loss on redemption of Series B Preferred Stock









—



7,482 Litigation settlement expense









—



2,167 Core Earnings allocable to common shares, adjusted (4)







$ 7,829

$ 1,007



















Weighted average common shares - diluted









31,531



31,111



















Core Earnings per common share - diluted







$ 0.25

$ (0.28) Core Earnings per common share, adjusted - diluted (4)







$ 0.25

$ 0.03





(1) Income tax expense or benefit from non-core investments and net realized gain on non-core assets are components of net income or loss from non-core

assets. (2) Non-core assets are investments and securities owned by XAN at the initial measurement date in (i) commercial finance, (ii) middle market lending, (iii)

residential mortgage lending, (iv) legacy CRE loans and (v) other non-CRE assets included in assets held for sale. (3) Includes the payment of the settlement of a securities litigation, previously accrued in 2017, for the three months ended March 31, 2018. (4) Core Earnings, adjusted exclude a non-recurring charge of $7.5 million, or $(0.24) per common share-diluted, for the three months ended March 31, 2018

in connection with the redemption of the Company's Series B Preferred Stock.

SCHEDULE II

EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF SECURITIZATION PERFORMANCE STATISTICS

(unaudited)

Distributions, Coverage Tests and Liquidations

The following table sets forth the distributions received by XAN and coverage test summaries for its active securitizations for the periods presented (in thousands):









Cash Distributions

Overcollateralization Cushion (1)



Name





For the Three

Months Ended

March 31, 2019

For the Year

Ended

December 31,

2018

At March 31,

2019

At the Initial

Measurement

Date

End of Designated

Principal

Reinvestment

Period RCC 2017-CRE5 (2)





$ 3,114

$ 22,843

$ 94,288

$ 20,727

July 2020 XAN 2018-RSO6 (2)





$ 4,853

$ 8,323

$ 25,731

$ 25,731

December 2020 Apidos CDO I, Ltd. (3)





$ 708

$ —

N/A

$ 17,136

N/A Apidos CDO III, Ltd. (3)





$ —

$ 618

N/A

$ 11,269

N/A





(1) Overcollateralization cushion represents the amount by which the collateral held by the securitization issuer exceeds the minimum amount required. (2) The designated principal reinvestment period for Resource Capital Corp. 2017-CRE5, Ltd. and Exantas Capital Corp. 2018-RSO6, Ltd. is the period

in which principal repayments can be utilized to purchase loans held outside of the respective securitization that represent the funded commitments

of existing collateral in the respective securitization that were not funded as of the date the respective securitization was closed. Additionally, the

indenture for each securitization does not contain any interest coverage test provisions. (3) Apidos CDO I, Ltd. and Apidos CDO III, Ltd. were substantially liquidated in October 2014 and June 2015, respectively.

The following table sets forth the distributions received by XAN and liquidation details for its liquidated securitizations for the periods presented (in thousands):











Cash Distributions



Liquidation Details

Name







For the Three

Months Ended

March 31, 2019



For the Year

Ended

December 31,

2018



Liquidation Date

Remaining Assets

at the

Liquidation Date (1)

RCC 2015-CRE3







$ —



$ 3,529



August 2018

$ 80,632

RCC 2015-CRE4







$ —



$ 4,487



July 2018

$ 97,825

Whitney CLO I, Ltd. (2)







$ 68



$ —



January 2019

$ —







(1) The remaining assets at the liquidation date were returned to XAN in exchange for its preference share and equity notes in the securitization. (2) Whitney CLO I, Ltd. was substantially liquidated in September 2013.

SCHEDULE III

EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CRE LOAN ACTIVITIES

(unaudited)

The following table summarizes XAN's CRE loan activities and fundings of previous commitments for the periods then ended (in millions):









For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018 New CRE loan commitments

$ 171.0

$ 274.9

$ 245.1

$ 195.3

$ 127.1 New CRE preferred equity investment



—



—



—



—



19.2 Total CRE loan commitments and investments



171.0



274.9



245.1



195.3



146.3 Sale, payoffs and paydowns (1)



(67.4)



(203.1)



(171.2)



(149.8)



(51.5) Previous commitments funded



13.0



13.3



15.5



12.1



10.5 New unfunded loan commitments



(6.3)



(30.5)



(20.6)



(16.3)



(13.6) Net CRE loans funded

$ 110.3

$ 54.6

$ 68.8

$ 41.3

$ 91.7

(1) Activity excludes legacy CRE loans.

SCHEDULE IV

EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ECONOMIC BOOK VALUE PER SHARE

(unaudited)

Management views economic book value, a non-GAAP measure, as a useful and appropriate supplement to GAAP stockholders' equity and common stock book value because it adjusts GAAP common stock book value to account for the face redemption amounts of the outstanding preferred stock and convertible senior notes. The following table reconciles XAN's common stock book value per share to its economic book value per share at the dates presented: