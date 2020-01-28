Excalibur Homes offers free property management in Metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Excalibur Homes, Atlanta's Rental Home Resource, is offering landlords throughout Metro Atlanta the opportunity to win free property management services for an entire year.

To enter the contest, visit www.freepropertymanagement.com .

Zero fees for 12 months. No leasing fees, no management fees, and no renewal fees.

On top of that, every new property that gets signed up for full service property management by March 31, 2020 will receive a credit equal to 3 management fees automatically applied to their account, and if you decide to use Excalibur Homes to buy a rental home then your first leasing fee is free too.

"2020 is an exciting year to be a client of Excalibur Homes," says Matt Nelson, Vice President of Property Management for Excalibur Homes. "We've just added multiple service guarantees on top of our free eviction protection offering that was introduced in 2019. Does your tenant have a pet? Ask about our Pet Damage Guarantee where we'll cover the landlord for any damage incurred from an authorized pet, up to $3000, at no additional cost. Did your tenant skip or move out before the initial 12 months was up? Not to worry, we'll re-rent it for free with our Tenant Placement Guarantee. Does your tenant need to be evicted? Ask about our free Eviction Protection program. As property investors ourselves, we know what landlords want, and we're excited for the opportunity to continue offering excellent service to our clients."

Excalibur Homes offers different fee structures from which clients can choose with management fees among the lowest in Atlanta, as low as 4%. All of their fees are based on performance. The more income Excalibur Homes can generate for you, the better they are compensated. If you are not getting paid, then they are not getting paid either.

Atlanta real estate investors need the help of Excalibur Homes' rental property management company to increase ROI while decreasing the time needed to invest. Choose a real estate company to help you invest in rental houses, choose the leader. Choose Atlanta's Rental Home Experts.

Media Contact: Matt Nelson, info@rentalhomeresource.com

SOURCE Rental Home Resource

