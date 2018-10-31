Excavator Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, Application, Region, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Excavator Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Crawler, Wheeled, Mini/Compact), By Application (Construction), By Region, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global excavator market size is anticipated to reach USD 56.46 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Surging demand for excavators among construction equipment operators for excavating, grading, and site preparation is the key factor bolstering the growth of the market.

Demand for wheeled excavators is likely to grow over the forecast period owing to increasing development of urban infrastructure, roads and highways, and mining sector. Wheeled excavators are mainly used in urban areas and projects such as smart cities and megacities are boosting their demand. The wheeled excavators segment is projected to post a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.

The construction application segment held the largest share in the excavator market in 2016 and is poised to cross the mark of USD 35 billion by 2025. Investments by governments in construction and upgradation of existing infrastructure is one of the primary growth stimulants for the segment. Excavators are used in construction for digging trenches, holes and foundations, demolishing buildings, material handling and lifting, grading, and landscaping. Depending on size and attachments, their capabilities vary from handling heavy jobs or smaller jobs.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Mini/Compact excavators emerged as the largest segment in 2016 and is estimated to generate revenue over USD 11.43 billion by 2025

by 2025 The other excavators segment is expected to witness moderate growth over the coming years. The segment includes long reach, dragline, walking, bucket-wheel, suction, and steam excavators

The excavator market for other applications such as mining, utility, and agriculture is anticipated to reach USD 21.42 billion by 2025

by 2025 The Asia Pacific market is likely to witness substantial growth over the next decade. The regional market is projected to progress at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2017 to 2025

market is likely to witness substantial growth over the next decade. The regional market is projected to progress at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2017 to 2025 Key players including Caterpillar, Komatsu, and Liebherr dominated the market, accounting for a sizeable share in the overall market in 2016.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Excavator Industry Outlook

1.1. Market Segmentation

1.2. Excavator - Market Size and Growth Prospects

1.3. Excavator - Value Chain Analysis

1.3.1. Vendor landscape

1.3.1.1. U.S.

1.3.1.2. U.K.

1.3.1.3. Germany

1.3.2. Excavator Price Research Matrix

1.3.2.1. U.S.

1.3.2.2. U.K.

1.3.2.3. Germany

1.3.3. Excavator Financing Terms

1.4. Market Dynamics

1.4.1. Market driver analysis

1.4.1.1. Rising Infrastructure Development

1.4.1.2. Technological Upgradation and Innovation

1.4.2. Market restraint analysis

1.4.2.1. High Investment and High cost of machinery

1.4.2.2. Regulations and Safety measures

1.5 Industry Analysis - Porter's

1.6. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

1.7. Excavator - Key Company Analysis, 2016

1.8. Excavator - PEST Analysis



Chapter 2 Excavator Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

2.1. Excavator Market: Application Outlook Key Takeaways

2.2. Excavator Market: Product Movement Analysis

2.3. Construction

2.4. Others



Chapter 3 Excavator Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

3.1. Excavator Market: Product Outlook Key Takeaways

3.2. Excavator Market: Product Movement Analysis

3.3. Crawler market estimates & forecasts, 2014 - 2025

3.4. Wheeled market estimates & forecasts, 2014 - 2025

3.5. Mini/Compact market estimates & forecasts, 2014 - 2025

3.6. Others market estimates & forecasts, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 4 Excavator Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Excavator Market: Regional Market Place Key takeaways

4.2. Excavator Market: Regional Movement Analysis



Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape



Atlas Copco

Caterpillar Inc.

CNH Global NV

Doosan

Escorts Group

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hyundai Heavy Industries Ltd

JC Bamford Excavators Ltd.

John Deere

Kobelco

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr-International AG

Manitou

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n9kdwb/excavator_market?w=5

