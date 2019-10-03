Excelera Network® and Pfizer Partner for Distribution of World's First Treatment for Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ExceleraRx Corp® announced today that members of the Excelera Network will have access to VYNDAQEL® (tafamidis meglumine) and VYNDAMAX™ (tafamidis), the first and only medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of the cardiomyopathy of wild-type or hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM) in adults. The two oral medications will be used in adults to reduce cardiovascular mortality and cardiovascular-related hospitalization due to ATTR-CM.

"We are proud to partner with Pfizer to provide access to these life-saving medications," said Rebecca Rand, vice president, manufacturer relations at ExceleraRx Corp. "Since 2015, Excelera and Pfizer have had an important partnership, bringing access to essential medications to health systems who can maintain the highest standards of safety and quality for the distribution of innovative therapies including this new treatment for a rare disease which can lead to significant disability and mortality."

ATTR-CM is a rare and life-threatening disease characterized by a buildup of abnormal deposits of amyloid protein in the heart, which can result in restrictive cardiomyopathy and progressive heart failure. Approximately 100,000 people in the U.S. suffer from ATTR-CM today, but only 1 to 2 percent are diagnosed. These therapies mark the first and only treatments for the disease.

Pfizer was an early adopter of the IDN distribution strategy when the Excelera Network was carved in as part of a limited distribution outlet for a suite of Pfizer oncology products including: Bosulif® (bosutinib), Ibrance® (palbociclib), Inlyta® (axitinib), Sutent® (sunitinib malate) and Xalkori® (crizotinib). Pfizer has since also granted the Excelera network access to DAURISMO™ (glasdegib), LORBRENA® (lorlatinib), TALZENNA® (talazoparib) and Vizimpro® (dacomitinib).

