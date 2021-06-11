Excelera Network Welcomes BJC HealthCare

MINNEAPOLIS, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BJC HealthCare has entered an agreement with Excelera®, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shields Health Solutions and the company behind the Excelera Network, making it the first Excelera Network member in Missouri. Excelera specializes in improving complex patient care through expanded access to limited distribution drugs (LLDs) and optimizing participants' existing specialty pharmacies to broaden its services to patients.

BJC HealthCare is one of the largest non-profit health care organizations in the U.S., primarily serving members in the greater St. Louis, southern Illinois and mid-Missouri regions. The largest provider of charity care, unreimbursed care and community benefit in Missouri, BJC HealthCare is committed to improving the health and well-being of the people and communities serve through leadership, education, innovation and excellence in medicine. BJC HealthCare is recognized as a leader in patient advocacy, clinical quality and medical research and has been a pioneer in integrated care delivery, including pharmacy services.

"We are pleased to welcome such a well-respected and forward-thinking health system to the Excelera Network," said Troy Polan, acting CEO at Excelera. "We look forward to working with BJC HealthCare to further optimize its specialty pharmacy programs to provide high quality care for complex patients, reduce overall costs and improve outcomes."

BJC HealthCare offers a range of specialty services across age groups, including home infusion, immune globulin therapies and inotrope therapies. Through the new agreement, Excelera will primarily work with the following pharmacy programs within BJC HealthCare: BJC Home Infusion, St. Louis Children's Hospital Outpatient Pharmacy, and St. Louis Children's Specialty Care Center.

BJC HealthCare is one of the largest nonprofit health care organizations in the United States, delivering services to residents primarily in the greater St. Louis, southern Illinois and mid-Missouri regions. Serving the health care needs of urban, suburban and rural communities, BJC includes 15 hospitals and multiple health service organizations. Services include inpatient and outpatient care, primary care, community health and wellness, workplace health, home health, community mental health, rehabilitation, long-term care and hospice. BJC's nationally recognized academic hospitals, Barnes-Jewish and St. Louis Children's hospitals, are affiliated with Washington University School of Medicine.

Shields Health Solutions is a specialty pharmacy integrator and care provider dedicated to helping hospital leaders create, grow and manage hospital-owned specialty pharmacy programs. With a purpose-built technology platform, access to over 80 percent of all limited distribution drugs (LDDs), as well as most (health insurance) payors in the nation, Shields provides the fastest, lowest risk model for standing up health system-based specialty pharmacies.

ExceleraRx, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shields Health Solutions and the creator of the Excelera® Network, which is comprised of integrated delivery networks, health systems and large academic medical centers with a deep commitment to caring for complex patients. Through national-scale collaboration, the Excelera Network more efficiently gains access to LDDs and utilizes tools, technology and best practices at scale to improve health outcomes and decrease healthcare costs.

