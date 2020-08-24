ExceleraRx Corp.'s Gerzenshtein to Present at Vanderbilt Health-Systems Specialty Pharmacy Outcomes Research Summit

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelera®, the company behind the Excelera Network, announced today that Lana Gerzenshtein, PharmD, BCPS, CSP, Manager of Network Clinical Programs, will present at the Vanderbilt Health-Systems Specialty Pharmacy Outcomes Research Summit, which is being held virtually from August 24 – August 28, 2020. Dr. Gerzenshtein will participate in the panel discussion "Health System Collaborations in Outcomes Research" at 1:00pm CT on August 26 alongside Autumn Zuckerman, PharmD, BCPS, AAHIVP, CSP, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Lily Duong, PharmD, Therigy. Vanderbilt's Summit is an event for health system specialty pharmacies (HSSPs) interested in outcomes research efforts as well as specialty pharmacy stakeholders interested in collaborating on outcomes research.

Outcomes research is a necessary part of health system specialty pharmacy programs to ensure optimal patient care, meet accreditation requirements, and demonstrate the value of a health-system specialty pharmacy. The event provides an opportunity to learn about strategies to build outcomes research initiatives within a HSSP and how to utilize research findings to portray value. Attendees will glean insight on partnering with key industry stakeholders to complete outcomes research projects and hear real-world examples from experienced health systems.

"I appreciate the opportunity to participate in this panel and to highlight the ways health systems can partner on outcomes initiatives," said Dr. Gerzenshtein. "At Excelera, we believe health systems are ideally suited to provide the best quality care for the most complex pharmacy patients."

As part of Excelera's Manufacturer Relations team, Dr. Gerzenshtein is at the helm of all clinical programs, initiatives and partnerships for Excelera Network member health systems, as well as industry stakeholders – drug manufacturers, biopharma, life sciences and payers – looking to deliver the best possible outcomes for complex pharmacy patients.

To learn more about the Vanderbilt's Outcomes Research Summit, visit https://www.vumc-outcomes-summit.com.

To learn more about the Excelera Network's clinical outcomes initiatives, contact us here.

About Excelera®

The Excelera® Network is comprised of integrated delivery networks, health systems, and large academic medical centers with a deep commitment to caring for complex patients. Through national-scale collaboration, the network more efficiently gains access to limited distribution drugs, utilizes tools, technology, and best practices to deliver high quality care.

ExceleraRx Corp. is a healthcare company that empowers integrated delivery networks, health systems, and large academic medical centers to provide integrated care for complex patients, leading to improved health outcomes and decreased healthcare costs. To learn more, visit https://excelerarx.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

