ExceleraRx Corp.'s Holt and Schell to Present at InformaConnect IDN BioPharma Summit 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelera®, the company behind the Excelera Network, announced today that Meredith Holt, National Vice President of Health System Partnerships will present at the IDN BioPharma Summit 2020, which is being held virtually on Monday, October 5 -8, 2020. Holt is one of four panelists including: Kim Coppom - Executive Director, US Managed Markets, Relypsa; Richard Demers - Chief Administrative Officer Ambulatory Pharmacy Services, University of Pennsylvania Health System; Jacob Jolly - Principle Consultant, Blue Fin Group; and Gerard Taglianetti - Market Access, Strategy & Analytics, Pfizer Inc.

The panel is billed as a Stakeholder Spotlight Session and is entitled "Best Practices from IDNs and Manufacturers — Overall Strategies from Contracting to Operating". During this discussion, panelists from various healthcare industry stakeholders will answer questions collected from the pre-conference survey as well as in-room Q&A, help attendees recognize key take-aways for their unique situation and how to model your operation for success, and examine different types of risk share agreements, and discern the benefits of outcomes based contracting and value-based outcomes.

Dr. Schell is leading a live session on "New Ways of Thinking About Patient Outcomes" on Wednesday, Oct 7, 2020, which is focused on how to define value as the industry shifts toward value-based care. During the session, Dr. Schell will illustrate a model we have built for use across our nationwide network of health systems to help Excelera Network members help predict inactivity which could lead to non-adherence in patients with breast cancer. In addition, the discussion will highlight the use of demographics such as zip code, gender, age and other Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) to illustrate value in an integrated health system, and crowd-source via audience interaction additional and novel ways of thinking about patient outcomes.

About Excelera®

The Excelera® Network is comprised of integrated delivery networks, health systems, and large academic medical centers with a deep commitment to caring for complex patients. Through national-scale collaboration, the network more efficiently gains access to limited distribution drugs, utilizes tools, technology, and best practices to deliver high quality care.

ExceleraRx Corp. is a healthcare company that empowers integrated delivery networks, health systems, and large academic medical centers to provide integrated care for complex patients, leading to improved health outcomes and decreased healthcare costs. To learn more, visit http://www.excelerarx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

