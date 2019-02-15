Excelerate and Equinor Perform First Ship-to-Ship Transfer of LNG in The Bahamas

"Excelerate conducted the industry's first commercial STS transfer of LNG in 2007, and since then, STS transfers have been completed and proven safe in a wide range of environments, now including The Bahamas," stated Excelerate's Chief Commercial Officer Daniel Bustos. "This new STS location allows us to provide additional commercial flexibility to our customers and respond to prompt market needs in a safe and reliable manner."

Excelerate recently completed its 1500th commercial STS transfer on February 3, 2019, at the Engro Elengy Terminal in Port Qasim, Pakistan. To date, Excelerate has successfully transferred over 170,900,000 cubic meters of LNG using its STS protocol – of the 1500 operations, over 1300 have been with third-party vessels.

About Excelerate Energy L.P.

Excelerate Energy L.P. is a US-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. It is part of a privately held US energy group that also includes Kaiser Francis Oil Co, an E&P company with production in the US and Canada along with significant midstream assets, and Cactus Drilling Co, the largest private drilling company in the US. Excelerate is the pioneer and market leader in innovative floating LNG solutions, providing integrated services along the entire LNG value chain with an objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. Excelerate offers a full range of floating regasification services from FSRU to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Buenos Aires, Chittagong, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Rio de Janeiro, and Singapore. For more information, please visit the website www.excelerateenergy.com.

SOURCE Excelerate Energy L.P.

Related Links

http://www.excelerateenergy.com

