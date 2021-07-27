Excelerate Energy Supplies Bangladesh with Medical Equipment to Combat COVID-19

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelerate Energy (Excelerate), a U.S.-based LNG company, today announced a joint donation with fellow members of the U.S.-Bangladesh Business Council (the Council) to provide medical supplies to aid in Bangladesh's fight against COVID-19. The Council partnered with nonprofit organization Project C.U.R.E., the world's largest distributor of donated medical equipment and supplies to resource-limited communities across the globe.

Council members Chevron, HSBC, and MetLife joined Excelerate to deliver 46,000 KN-95 masks; 13,000 N-95 masks; 80 transformers; 60 oxygen concentrators; and 20 ventilators.

"We have a responsibility to our employees and customers in Bangladesh," said Steven Kobos, President and CEO of Excelerate. "The Council is a key partner of ours and together we joined forces with Project C.U.R.E. to make a direct impact. Through our donation, these medical supplies will provide much needed relief and support to severely affected people in Bangladesh."

Delivering supplies across Bangladesh

The shipment arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on July 26. U.S. Embassy Chargé d'Affaires JoAnne Wagner participated in a handover ceremony with senior representatives of the Government of Bangladesh. The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and Bangladesh's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will distribute the donated equipment and supplies to 10 medical colleges across Bangladesh.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has produced unprecedented challenges for the global health community, from large urban hospitals to small rural clinics. Project C.U.R.E. has been on the front lines to meet those challenges with our partners to combat COVID-19 all over the world, including Bangladesh," said Dr. Douglas Jackson, President and CEO of Project C.U.R.E. "We are proud to partner with our friends at Excelerate and the U.S.-Bangladesh Business Council in this vital mission to provide the necessary medical equipment and training to save lives of people in Bangladesh and bring an end to this devastating pandemic."

Core Values in Action

Excelerate's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program is guided by the company's core values: Stewardship, Accountability, Improvement, and Leadership. Committed to the long-term success of the communities where Excelerate builds and operates projects and to positively impact each, the company's CSR focus areas are health, education, and climate.

"Bangladesh is confronting a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Habib Bhuiyan, Country Manager, Excelerate Bangladesh. "Excelerate developed Bangladesh's first ever LNG terminal in the Bay of Bengal and plays an important role in developing the economy through delivering reliable energy to the country. It is important for us to address the urgent healthcare needs across communities and we believe these supplies and equipment will help the medical colleges better respond to a surge in COVID-19 cases."

About Excelerate Energy:

Excelerate Energy L.P. is a U.S.-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. It is part of a privately held U.S. energy group founded by George Kaiser. Excelerate is the pioneer and market leader in innovative floating LNG solutions, providing integrated services along the entire LNG value chain with an objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. Excelerate offers a full range of floating regasification services from FSRU to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Buenos Aires, Chittagong, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Rio de Janeiro, Salem, Singapore, and Washington DC.

