Excelin Health, A Corinthian Capital Portfolio Company, Expands Its Healthcare Service Offerings With The Purchase Of Texas Hospice Licenses And Louisiana-Based Grace Home Health

In partnership with Excelin's existing family of agencies, management intends to build upon Grace's leading clinical programs and presence throughout Louisiana. The Grace locations will be added to Excelin's 19 other branch locations, which operate in several major metropolitan and rural markets in Texas and California.

"The acquisitions of Texas hospice licenses and Grace Home Health represent Excelin's fourth and fifth investments as part of our consolidation strategy in the home health and hospice space", said Jackson Yang, Vice President of Corinthian and Board Member of Excelin. "We are very excited about Excelin's expansion into Louisiana in partnership with the Grace team, who we believe shares our goals of building a leading home health provider focused on driving better patient outcomes. Our view remains that the post-acute care model will continue to evolve and shift to a cost-effective home-based care setting."

Peter Van Raalte, Partner and Co-Founder of Corinthian, stated, "We are pleased to have completed the acquisition of Grace. We welcome the entire Grace team to the Excelin family and look forward to continuing to grow the company in a new state."

"We are incredibly excited about these expansion opportunities. We believe hospice is an integral component of our service model and look forward to the ability to support our Texas patients and referral sources," said Alicia Marr, Excelin's Chief Executive Officer. "The additional opportunity to expand our home health care delivery footprint into a contiguous state has also been a high priority for our team. Grace is a great fit for this expansion as their culture and philosophy regarding the excellent care of the patient mirrors that of Excelin's."

For inquiries regarding this investment, please contact Jackson Yang at [email protected].

About Corinthian Capital Group, LLC

Corinthian Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in services, niche manufacturing, and distribution with EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, located primarily in North America. Corinthian Capital is based in New York, NY with a branch office in Boston, MA. For more information, please visit www.corinthiancap.com.

About Excelin Health, LLC

Excelin Home Health is a home health company offering the highest level of skilled medical and therapeutic care for patients and their families from the comfort of their own homes across California, Texas, and Louisiana. The company is focused on building an industry leading professionally-managed home healthcare platform. For more information, please visit www.excelin.com.

For more information about Grace Home Health, visit www.gracehomehealth.net

Except as otherwise specified herein, Corinthian is the source of all information contained in this document. Corinthian believes the information contained herein is believed to be accurate as of the date set forth above. No assurance is made as to its continued accuracy after such date and Corinthian has no obligation to any recipient of this document to update any of the information provided herein. Past performance is not indicative nor a guarantee of future results.

SOURCE Corinthian Capital Group, LLC

