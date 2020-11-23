Excellence Industries Announces Availability of Sub-Zero Vaccine Storage Freezers

"We have worked very hard over the past few months to ramp up production of our -70C freezers to a minimum of 200 units per day. We are also very excited that we've been able to develop a freezer that can work at either -70C or -20C by simply reprogramming the thermostat," said Dell Dahl, President at Excellence Industries.

Positive Customer Impact

Excellence's freezer availability allows the vaccine supply chain to continue uninterrupted with appropriate safe storage and administration to those in need. As noted in a recent article by the WSJ, there will be a tremendous shortage of sub-zero freezers to store CV-19 vaccines when they are released. The supply chain to get the vaccine to hospitals, pharmacies, health clinics and nursing homes will far exceed the capacity for these facilities to receive and store the vaccine.

Product Availability

Excellence Scientifics' production capacity is available with lead times required, due to the rigorous product testing to ensure compliance with such sensitive temperature storage settings.

Founded in 1991, Excellence Industries is the premier provider of commercial refrigeration units. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to help their market partners achieve and exceed sales goals. You can visit their website at www.excellenceindustries.com.

