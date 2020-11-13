Excellence is accomplished like this -- the "2020 BMW Excellence Experience Media Tour"

SHENYANG, China, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Brilliance BMW Automotive Co., Ltd. organized the "2020 BMW Excellence Experience Media Tour", according to the Information Office of Shenyang People's Government. In the two-day tour, participants learned how a world-class enterprise leads the industry and how to create high-quality products.

When visiting the BMW's Plant Tiexi, the participants were amazed by the modern automobile enterprise.