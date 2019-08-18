Excellent Child and Ritual Abuse Conference Last Weekend

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn., Aug. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last weekend S.M.A.R.T. had a conference in Connecticut. https://ritualabuse.us/smart-conference/

Attendees report that it was an excellent conference, highly educational with books, literature, presentations and special performances on Saturday night.

Alison Miller, Ph.D. is a retired clinical psychologist who practiced in Victoria, B.C., Canada. She worked with survivors of organized abuse, including ritual abuse and mind control from 1990 to 2017. Alison is the author of Healing the Unimaginable: Treating Ritual Abuse and Mind Control (for therapists), Becoming Yourself: Overcoming Mind Control and Ritual Abuse (for survivors). https://ritualabuse.us/smart/alison-miller/

Her presentation was well received. Alison talked about "Deception by Organized Abuser Groups: Helping Your Front People and Your Insiders Recognize the Lies and Tricks Which Keep You Enslaved." She discussed how survivors of abuse by mind-controlling abuser groups have parts that have been trained to obey abusers because they believe lies the abusers told them.

Film maker Daniel Roemer had two presentations at the conference. His directing has led him to receive such attention as USA Film's Top 10 Emerging Director's list at the age of 20, two-time Project Greenlight Best Director Finalist (Ben Affleck/Matt Damon), and student Academy Award State finalist by age 22. https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1281008/

Daniel talked about his own story from his docudrama "Gray", which digs deep into uncovering his abuse history, actual news articles from the time of the abuse, includes interviews with prominent locals and family members and his personal search for what went on.

Daniel conducted a film-making 101 class – to share the story, both technical and directorial how-to's.

Neil Brick is a survivor of ritual abuse and mind control. His work continues to educate the public about child abuse, trauma and ritual abuse crimes http://neilbrick.com.

"A Survivor's View of Recovery from Ritual Abuse." He talked about how recovery from ritual abuse can take many years. This may include working through memories, building functionality and developing effective ways of interacting and integrating emotions. He will talk about the effects social issues have on survivors.

"Hate Groups – How Do They Effect Survivors and Their Resources" by Neil Brick. He discussed groups that attack survivors and their helpers due to their diagnosis of dissociation and dissociative identity disorder and work recovering from trauma.

Entertainment was also provided at the conference, including music and theatre performances.

SOURCE SMART Newsletter and Conferences

Related Links

https://ritualabuse.us/smart-conference

