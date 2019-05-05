Excelligence Learning Corporation Acquires Abrams Pre-K Curriculum and the Letter People

Dipak Golechha, President & CEO, noted, "The early childhood set of products from Abrams Learning Trends rounds out our curriculum portfolio, adds scale to our Frog Street division and further validates Excelligence as the consolidator of choice in our industry."

"We are excited to add the DIG curriculum and the Letter People into the Frog Street suite of products," said Ron Chase, President of Frog Street Press. "The Letter People have been an iconic product line in the early childhood space since 1972, and the DIG (Develop, Inspire, Grow) curriculum is a great compliment to Frog Street's current product offerings."

Abrams CEO Aaron Mayers stated, "With their strong presence in the early childhood education space, Frog Street was my first choice when we decided to exit the business, and this will be a great home for both DIG and the Letter People. It was extremely important to me to find a new owner with a strong reputation and a dominant presence in early childhood to carry on the legacy of both the Letter People and the DIG pre-kindergarten curriculum."

About Excelligence Learning Corporation

Excelligence Learning Corporation is a leading developer, manufacturer, distributor, and multi-channel retailer of over 20,000 innovative, high-quality and grade-appropriate educational products and teaching solutions, which are sold primarily to early childhood learning centers, elementary schools, PTAs, and consumers. The company has three core divisions: Supplies (Discount School Supply and Really Good Stuff), Equipment (Children's Factory), and Services (Educational Products, Inc., ChildCare Education Institute, Frog Street Press and LifeCubby). With over 30 years of experience serving children, educators and parents, Excelligence's diversified portfolio of leading brands delivers quality, innovation, service and value on a global scale. Leading proprietary brands include: Colorations®, BioColor®, Excellerations®, MyPerfectClassroom®, Environments®, Angeles®, and Steve Spangler Science®. For more information about Excelligence, please visit our website: www.excelligence.com .

See more at: www.discountschoolsupply.com, www.reallygoodstuff.com, www.environments.com, www.childrensfactory.com, www.angelesstore.com, www.educationalproducts.com, www.cceionline.com.

About Frog Street Press

Founded in 1989 by five kindergarten teachers, Frog Street Press has grown to be a leading provider of comprehensive early childhood education solutions for children of ages 0 – 5 years to public schools, Head Start programs and early child care centers in more than 40 states, with a major presence in Texas, California and Florida. The Company equips early childhood educators with best-in-class curricular programs with proven learning outcomes, particularly in large urban cities and lower socioeconomic areas. Based on brain development research, Frog Street's curricular programs provide intentional age-appropriate instruction that is aligned to both federal and state standards. The Company also develops engaging and interactive professional development programs, including product training, conferences and continuing education, and assessment tools to measure students' progress. For more information about Frog Street, please visit www.frogstreet.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cassie McQueeny-Tankard

cassiemt@frogstreet.com

SOURCE Excelligence Learning Corporation

Related Links

http://www.excelligencelearning.com

