Excelligence Learning Corporation Announces Opening Of Its State-Of-The-Art Fulfillment Center

MONTEREY, Calif., May 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelligence Learning Corporation announces the official opening of its Kansas fulfillment center located in the heart of Kansas' intermodal center: Gardner, Kansas. After conducting a national search for centralization of its fulfillment and manufacturing operations, Excelligence elected to partner with LS Commercial Real Estate and USAA to build out the tech-enabled facility in this vibrant, intermodal hub.

"We are excited to open this state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Gardner, Kansas, creating over 200 full-time jobs with competitive wages," said Dipak Golechha, Excelligence's CEO. "Our company has a long history of job creation in the State of Kansas, and we look forward to providing great opportunities and an exceptional experience for our employees, customers and other stakeholders. Strategically, the opening of this fulfillment center gives us a long runway and significant capacity for future growth and acquisitions."

With a tech-enabled infrastructure, Excelligence employees at the 650,0000 plus square-foot fulfillment center will pack and ship products for subsidiary companies Discount School Supply and Really Good Stuff, both very well-known in the early childhood education industry. In the ever more competitive e-commerce arena, the fulfillment center's strategic geographic location, combined with the state-of the-art systems, will enable faster customer order processing and better service through a larger number of products shipped from one central location.

"I am pleased that Excelligence chose to keep its fulfillment operations in Kansas. Their investment in Kansas is a strong signal to industry leaders around the globe that Kansas has the workforce and infrastructure it takes for companies to be competitive," Governor Laura Kelly said.

Excelligence Learning Corporation is a leading developer, manufacturer, distributor, and multi-channel retailer of over 20,000 innovative, high-quality and grade-appropriate educational products and teaching solutions, which are sold primarily to early childhood learning centers, elementary schools, PTAs, and consumers. The company has three core divisions: Supplies (Discount School Supply and Really Good Stuff), Equipment (Children's Factory, Angeles and Steffy Wood Products), and Services (Educational Products, Inc., ChildCare Education Institute, Frog Street Press and LifeCubby). With over 30 years of experience serving children, educators and parents, Excelligence's diversified portfolio of leading brands delivers quality, innovation, service and value on a global scale. Leading proprietary brands include: Colorations®, BioColor®, Excellerations®, MyPerfectClassroom®, Environments®, Steve Spangler Science®. For more information about Excelligence, please visit www.excelligence.com.

See more at: www.discountschoolsupply.com, www.reallygoodstuff.com, www.environments.com, www.childrensfactory.com, www.angelesstore.com, www.steffywood.com, www.educationalproducts.com, www.cceionline.com, www.frogstreet.com.

