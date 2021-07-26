Excelling High School Students Will be Inspired at American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation

American Legion Auxiliary will host 94 young women at the 74th American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation in Washington, DC Tweet this

"ALA Girls Nation is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our nation's future leaders to learn about the inner workings of the federal government before they are of voting age," said Wendy Riggle, ALA Girls Nation Committee chairman. "After attending their local ALA Girls State program and then ALA Girls Nation, the girls return home ready to be engaged citizens at all levels of government."

ALA Girls Nation is a seven-day leadership conference that provides aspiring young women leaders with practical insight into how the federal government operates, instills a sense of pride in our country, and promotes youth civic engagement. Many participants of the program go on to establish careers in public service at the local, state, and national levels.

Riggle and other American Legion Auxiliary volunteer leaders at the conference encourage the students to continue their community service by becoming members of the American Legion Auxiliary, as well as leaders in their communities and local governments.

A key component of the ALA Girls Nation program involves mock senate sessions complete with caucuses and debating bills that range from personal to political interests. Campaigns are also held to elect party officials and an ALA Girls Nation president and vice president. Other activities on the agenda include a visit to Arlington National Cemetery where they will place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a community service project, and a tour of the D.C. monuments.

The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) is a community of volunteers serving veterans, military, and their families. Our members also support the mission of The American Legion in improving the quality of life for our nation's veterans. Proud sponsor of ALA Girls Nation, National Poppy Day® and recognized for advocating for veterans on Capitol Hill, the more than 600,000 ALA members across the country volunteer millions of hours annually and raise millions of dollars in service to veterans, military, and their families. Founded in 1919, the ALA is one of the oldest patriotic membership organizations in the U.S.A. To learn more and to volunteer, join, and donate, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org.

