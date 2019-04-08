Excelra Launches GOBIOM+, an Intuitive Avatar of Its Flagship Biomarker Intelligence Platform

GOBIOM+ is a user-centric revamp designed to go from data to insights in an instant. The new platform is built on a responsive microservice oriented architecture and powered by a state-of-the-art technology stack — the result: enhanced functionality that connects biomarker data with analytics and an intuitive user experience.

Some of the novel functionalities include:

Dedicated modules for Genetic Variants, Pharmacogenomics, Expression Profiles, Marker Phenotypes, Approved Diagnostics and Drug Labels

Diverse analytical tools such as Comparative Analysis, Heatmap and Cluster Analysis, Gene Variant Analysis, Dashboards, and Chromosomal View

Comprehensive and structured reports focused on Biomarker, Indication or Drug

The User Interface is designed to help the user interact seamlessly with the data to quickly find the specific answers to their questions without the distraction of irrelevant information and cumbersome data cleanup. Some of the highlights of the interface include:

User-friendly search and filtering options to query and retrieve precise information

Presentation-ready visualizations to help derive meaningful insights in a flash

Online report generation with integrated filtering and search options

Furthermore, the platform provides seamless connectivity with semantic tagging and integrated API services that enables the platform to communicate with other backend systems. A subscription also includes custom curation and report generation services.

"GOBIOM+ is our flagship database product that scientists and researchers use in understanding the biomarker and disease landscape. It is a powerful solutioning platform addressing critical questions in the R&D cycle from drug discovery to clinical development. We constantly strive to ensure our clients have the best experience and this philosophy deeply informs our revamp of the product," said Dr. Jesintha Maniraja, Director Biology Services who is also the force behind the new GOBIOM+.

Clients leverage GOBIOM+ to:

Gain insights on Translational, Emerging and Established biomarkers

Identify proteins/genes targeted by drugs

Select patients who may respond to treatment

Identify efficacy biomarkers of drugs for effective designing of clinical trials

Select Safety biomarkers to understand the toxicity profile of drugs

Find biomarkers indicative of disease progression and for monitoring of disease

Understand the competitive landscape in a given therapeutic area or a specific indication

Gain insights on probable off-label use of approved drugs in other indications

Track Preclinical to Clinical translation of a biomarker

About GOBIOM+

GOBIOM+ Biomarker Database is a comprehensive biomarker database that provides information on Proteomic, Genomic, Biochemical, Imaging, Metabolite, Clinical Scoring scales and Cellular biomarkers for 18 different therapeutic areas, covering ~2900 therapeutic indications with its reported utilities like diagnosis, prognosis, monitoring disease progression, treatment response, surrogate, efficacy and toxicity. Information in GOBIOM+ biomarker database gathered from diverse sources, includes clinical trials, scientific conferences, regulatory-approved documents and literature databases.

About Excelra:

Excelra's data and analytics solutions empower innovation in life sciences across the value chain from molecule to market. The Excelra Edge comes from a seamless amalgamation of data, deep domain expertise and data science. The company's multifaceted team helps harmonize large volumes of disparate unstructured data; analyze data using cutting-edge AI/ML technologies; and galvanize data-driven decisions to unlock operational efficiencies and accelerate drug development. Being an end-to-end solution provider, Excelra helps break down silos, integrate data and analytics across Omics, Clinical Trials, and RWE to uncover novel insights and opportunities. Over the last 17 years, Excelra has been the preferred data and analytics partner to over 150 clients including 15 of the top 20 large Pharma companies. To Explore the Excelra Edge - visit www.excelra.com

Excelra is hosting a series of webinars to demonstrate how clients can leverage the data from GOBIOM+ in the R&D for various indications. One can write to marcom@excelra.com to register.

Excelra is headquartered in Hyderabad with offices in Boston, Utrecht, and Bangalore.

