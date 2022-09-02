Exceptional A level results recorded across Nord Anglia Education schools

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools group Nord Anglia Education (NAE) has announced its global A level results for the 2021/22 academic year.

Nord Anglia students achieved 60.5% of grades at A*-A this year, along with 77.3% at A*-B. These results are significantly higher than the UK average of 41.7% at A*-A last year. More than 600 Nord Anglia Education students sat the exam across 13 of its schools this year.

Leading the results for Nord Anglia was Oxford International College — one of the UK's top performing sixth form colleges — which saw 92.47% of entries at A*-A, while 99.6% achieved A*-B.

Another incredible result this year came from The British School of Nanjing, where students achieved 83% at A*-A, and 93% at A*-B. The British School of Tashkent also achieved an impressive 76% of grades A*-A, and 95% at A*-B.

Elise Ecoff, Group Education Director, Nord Anglia Education, said: "Following our incredible results for the IB in July, we couldn't be prouder of our students' A level outcomes. They've once again proven themselves to be resilient and aspirational learners who achieved fantastic results despite many challenges, and they're now preparing to study at the world's top universities."

Nord Anglia's other schools offering A levels achieved impressive results as well:

These results continue to see one in two Nord Anglia students attending the top universities globally, and follow Nord Anglia publishing an average IB diploma score of 35.1 for the 2021/2022 academic year, far exceeding the global average of 31.9. Click here to read about the previous academic year's A level results.

